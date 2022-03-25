Managing NIL allows Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic to grow off Purdue’s court

Sasha Stefanovic is using the most anticipated Purdue season in years to his advantage.

The Boilermakers roster is chock-full with a likely lottery pick in the NBA Draft, a 7-foot-4 post and All-American forward, but it’s Stefanovic who's making the most of his finance studies and basketball talents to generate extra revenue.

Purdue enters the Sweet Sixteen matchup with Saint Peter’s on Friday in Philadelphia having spent the entire season in the Associated Press top 10, the first time the program has done that since the 1986-87 season.

For Stefanovic, that meant teaming up with business owners and fans in the Region, Chicago, Indianapolis and anywhere in between as a result of being able to profit off his name, image and likeness.

“It's just been cool to connect with a lot of different people, help people, and hopefully these businesses and organizations are getting as much benefit out of it as I am,” Stefanovic told The Times. “So it's been really fun. I've done a lot of cool things so far.”

Among them is a partnership with Napleton Italian imports that uses Stefanovic in a commercial to show off a showroom Maserati Ghibli. In between he’ll share an advertisement post on Instagram and Twitter touting Dutch Farms' on-the-go protein packs.

“There's different things, some stuff can be time-consuming, but none of it has ever gotten in the way of my priorities: first it's basketball, family, school, and then everything else after that," he said. "… Making sure you keep your word for whatever you're doing, whether it's advertisements, showing up to events or signings, or any event in the NIL space, it's that kind of new change, where sometimes when you lose or you play bad, you just kind of want to avoid a lot of the public, you want to be in your own world for a little bit. But if you have obligations, you’ve got to get on up to them.”

Case in point, a 3-for-22 spell on 3-pointers through the Big Ten Tournament and first half of the NCAA Tournament opener against Yale would be enough to make someone shy away. Yet Stefanovic still made good on his commitments. He also hit back-to-back 3s in the second half of the win over Yale. He’s fourth on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game and is shooting 37.8% on 3-pointers despite the postseason slump.

Name, image and likeness has given Stefanovic experiential learning with his finance studies.

“It has been helpful with this whole NIL space and learning about different things that go into actually making money,” Stefanovic said. “So just making sure you have your finances in order — it's boring stuff, but taxes and understanding that, there's a lot of real-world things that now go into play when you're entering the space of NIL so, obviously, it's the thing that's actually been helpful for me so far.”

Stefanovic probably isn’t the first Purdue player you’d expect when it comes to profiting off NIL. La Lumiere grad Jaden Ivey is projected as a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft. On3.com’s NIL analysis projects him as the 26th-highest earner per social media post at $67,000 for having 82,000 combined followers between Instagram and Twitter. Trevion Williams is 64th ($34K, 34,000 followers).

Social media plays a huge part in name, image and likeness. It doesn’t matter where you go to school or how much you play if you have a strong following. Shaquille O’Neal’s sons Shareef and Shaqir are the top two per On3. A post by Shareef, a junior rotational player at LSU, is valued at $2.3 million based on 4.7 million combined Instagram, TikTok and Twitter followers. Shaqir, a true freshman who didn’t play at Texas Southern, is behind his brother at $1.1 million per post with 4.6 million combined followers on the same three platforms.

Regardless of your circumstances, you can benefit off of who you are. Stefanovic has taken advantage of that and fulfilled a dream of his to bring a camp home to the Crown Point High School gymnasium.

He hosted a two-night shooting clinic in August with a $55 entry fee, which stands for his college number.

“I just really wanted to help younger kids or whoever really wanted to come to the camp and teach them the fundamentals, do some drills, get some competition in and really learn how to become a great shooter,” Stefanovic told The Times this summer.

After legislation gave athletes their opportunity July 1, Stefanovic put out requests on social media and had discussions with businesses.

Those conversations led to one-on-one video chats and recorded video messages through the platform VidSig. Consumers are charged $35 for a one-on-one chat or $15 for a personalized message.

“I had a guy reach out from California and he was a Purdue grad,” Stefanovic said. “He said he was on the floor that night that Coach Knight threw the chair at Assembly Hall. It was cool to just talk to him and get his perspective on things. … It’s an exciting thing that I’m able to chat more with people one-on-one with whatever they want.”

Fans are able to buy his double-nickel signature shirt that was a special design by The Shop Indy. He also has a deal with Sports Illustrated’s Purdue website to do a podcast/live radio show.

“A lot of local businesses around the community, whether West Lafayette or wherever we’re from, it’s big. We’re a Big Ten team and a lot of us are local to Indiana and there’s a lot of younger kids that look up to our players and want to be them one day,” Stefanovic said. “It’s really cool to work with companies that want to get our name out there more and bring their products to younger people, or whoever is interested.”

But he and his teammates aren’t looking past why benefiting from who they are is possible in the first place.

“First and foremost we’re here for our education and basketball first. Without those two things, we wouldn’t be in position to do those types of things,” he said. “I think really just stressing to people that we’re taking this very seriously, we understand the dangers of it and the positives of it. We’re here to do our education and basketball first and then everything that comes after is added to it.”

