Michigan extends winning streak with rare victory at Purdue

“We do a better job staying connected (on defense), especially on the road, talking every possession," Wagner said.

For the Boilermakers, it's been a rough run.

Purdue (14-14, 7-10) has lost four straight including back-to-back home losses for the first time in six years — and it came on a day former coach Gene Keady and dozens of former players returned for alumni day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But instead of playing with its usual grit, Purdue never really made it close.

Michigan took control with a 9-0 run midway through the first half then closed out the half on a 15-4 run that made it 36-21.

“I think that's the difference in the game — the last four minutes of the first half," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We never got that back.”

Purdue couldn't cut the deficit to single digits until Eric Hunter Jr.'s 19-footer made it 58-49 with 1:31 to go. Then Michigan sealed it by making 11 of 14 free throws.

Big picture