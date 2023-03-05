WEST LAFAYETTE — Brandon Newman scored a season-high 19 points, Zach Edey added 17, and No. 5 Purdue held on to beat Illinois 76-71 on Sunday to become the first Big Ten team since 2014 to win the league title by three or more games.
The Boilermakers (26-5, 15-5) led by 24 early in the second half before the Illini rallied and eventually tied the game at 67 on a free throw by Matthew Mayer with 1:17 to go. Edey’s layup gave Purdue a 69-67 edge with 56 seconds left, and Illinois turned over the ball with 31 seconds left.
Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer sank two free throws to push the lead to 71-67 after an immediate foul. Mayer missed a 3-point shot and Newman made two free throws to push the lead to 73-67. Luke Goode hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 74-71 with 7 seconds left, but Newman hit two free throws to seal it.
“For myself, it’s been challenging, there’s been a lot of ups and downs,” said Newman, who averaged 5.6 points entering the game and had 15 points in the first half. “I just want to help my teammates win games. I was able to get some open looks from feeding into the post.”
People are also reading…
Purdue coach Matt Painter said Newman has earned more minutes lately with his defensive play.
“If he plays with that kind of effort and energy on the defensive end, you are going to stay in the game,” Painter said. “When you stay in the game, he’s a good enough offensive player he’s going to make shots. He took what the defense gave him.”
Braden Smith added 15 points for the Boilermakers. Edey, who entered the game with 23 double-doubles, finished with six rebounds and was played just 8 minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls.
“It was huge because we built the lead with Zach not being in there,” Painter said.
The Boilermakers led 47-26 at half behind 62% shooting, but dropped to just 29% in the second half.
“It’s kind of been our story,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s a challenging first half. We gave them live ball turnovers, we didn’t execute. It’s been our inability to execute on the offensive side early has been has been real problematic.”
Mayer led the Illini (20-11, 11-9) with 16 points, followed by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 13, Sencire Harris with 11 and Goode’s 10 points. Underwood said the team missed freshman guard Jayden Epps, who was sidelined with a concussion.
Underwood said of the second half that his team “settled in and look like a really good basketball team and made them guard us.”
Big picture
Illinois: The Illini had won three of four games coming in but struggled with turnovers and outside shooting in the first half. However, the Illini showed fight.
Purdue: Following a stretch of losing four of six games, the Boilermakers have gotten some momentum by winning two in a row. Purdue allowed the Illini back into the game with costly turnovers.
On mission for coach
Purdue junior guard Ethan Morton said Painter has had some bad luck in the NCAA Tournament.
“Eventually water is going to find its level and he is going to have success,” Morton said. “I hope it’s why we’re here. We got this first (title) ... We want to get him to the Final Four. I think he deserves that more than anyone in the world that is coaching.”
Poll implications
With victories over Wisconsin and Illinois, Purdue should remain in the top 5 heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
Up next
Illinois: Awaiting its seed for the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.
Purdue: As the No. 1 seed, the Boilermakers will play the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game on Friday in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
HOOSIER HYSTERIA: Chesterton stops Crown Point; Michigan City pulls away from LaPorte
Guest locks CP down, Parrish floats Chesterton to sectional final
CROWN POINT — Chesterton senior guard Owen Guest scored as many points in the Trojans’ 59-50 Class 4A Sectional 2 semifinal win against Crown Point as a fan in the stands.
Zero.
He didn’t mind. His priority was on the other end of the floor.
Guest draped himself over Crown Point senior guard AJ Lux, who averages more than 22 points per game. Guest gave up just one bucket to the future Bellarmine guard who finished with nine points for the game.
Wherever Lux went, so did Guest.
“I watched a lot of film,” Guest said. “A lot of film.”
Guest rested on offense. He didn’t have a choice.
“I probably ran more than I’ve ever ran the entire year chasing him back and forth,” Guest said.
The Trojans were better for it, daring anyone else on Crown Point to beat them. CP junior guard Jack Svetich led his team with 18 points while freshman forward Dikembe Shaw added 11 but the Bulldogs couldn’t find the gear they needed on the offensive end of the floor.
“Guest was really good,” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. “He does a good job extending on people. We just needed a couple of other shots to go down for our other guys. I wish we could have found a way to get more space for (Lux).”
Guest has become accustomed to the tough assignment on defense. Earlier this year he held Michigan City star guard Jamie Hodges to just 11 despite him averaging nearly 22. He said he learned all he needed on Lux in the film room.
“We knew what we had to do to guard them and a big part was just not letting him get any open looks,” Guest said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to help our team win.”
The two Duneland Athletic Conference rivals traded the lead a handful of times throughout the first half and into the third quarter. Crown Point cut it to a possession multiple times but couldn’t ever find a combination of stop and score to retake the lead after briefly doing so at the start of the second half.
Trojan senior Tyler Parrish took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his game-high 27 points in the final frame. He routinely beat his man off the dribble and before another Bulldog could rotate into place he’d already gotten the floater up and toward the rim.
“I just had to get my floater going,” Parrish said. “I don’t know. It was feeling good. And if the shots are going in, they’re going in. That felt good today.”
While Parrish scored, Guest locked down the other end of the floor.
That combination proved to be enough.
“Owen just didn’t let (Lux) get any space because when he gets space he’s a really good player,” Parrish said. “Owen did a really good job of keeping in front, always having a hand up and not letting him get space.”
Chesterton junior Justin Sims scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds despite being limited at times with foul trouble. Senior guard Nick Fuermanek added seven in helping keep the Bulldogs behind late.
“It felt like every time we would get ahead they would make a run,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “We knew they were not going away.”
Chesterton (19-5) heads to the sectional final looking to build on last year’s run to the state championship while Crown Point (15-9) transitions into the offseason.
Losing Lux and seniors Connor Cotton and Keaton Buuck will be a blow, Swan said, but the Bulldogs saw an emergence of young talent like Shaw and fellow freshman Kingston Rhodes in addition to growth in veterans like Svetich who for all year was a reliable second option to Lux.
“It hurts right now but those three seniors bought a lot of stock in our program this year,” Swan said. “They’ll own a lot of stock for years to come. They invested a lot. It’s not great for them. I’m sure they’d have liked to experience some of the dividends this year but it’ll pay off huge down the road.
“We’re excited for the future but we’re hurting tonight.”
Jones, championship-bound Vikings haven’t stopped believing
Thirteen wins. Thirteen losses.
Valparaiso’s .500 record is deceptive, standout senior Mason Jones is saying after scoring 28 points in a dominant 64-29 victory against Hobart that set the stage for a Monday Class 4A Sectional 2 championship between his Vikings and arch rival Chesterton.
Yes, Valpo’s 13 wins are their fewest since the 2013-14 season.
Yes, Valpo lost to Chesterton 59-54 less than three weeks ago.
And yes, Jones is confident he can still cut down nets for a third time in four years.
“Our record doesn’t show it but we’ve never stopped believing all year,” he said. “We’re going to play like that.”
Jones likes where Valparaiso is at. The Vikings prompted running clocks in sectional wins against Lowell and Hobart but before that stayed within two possessions of both Chesterton and Hammond Central.
Both of those programs are playing for sectional titles Monday night.
“We’ve had a momentum shift,” Jones said. “I think all of our players are getting more and more comfortable at the right time. It’s all about working hard and getting better throughout the year for these moments in March.”
Jones insists Valparaiso has done just that. The Vikings have found their rhythm offensively as of late after struggling early on to find an identity, he said, and perhaps more importantly are defending teams better now than they have since he can remember.
Case in point; Jones turned five Valparaiso steals into dunks against Hobart.
“We’re really focused on playing good, solid defense,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “That travels whether we’re playing Chesterton, Hobart—anyone. You’ve got to defend. Tonight we showed that.”
Last season a Chesterton-Valparaiso showdown with a trip to the regional on the line appeared destined after the Trojans ended the regular season getting the better of the Vikings in overtime to win the Duneland Athletic Conference until Merrillville upset Valpo in the opening tournament round.
That defeat has lingered in Jones’s mind.
“All year we’ve been thinking about that loss,” Jones said. “But this isn’t just about Chesterton. It’s getting back and getting a piece of that net. Monday that means Chesterton. They’re obviously a rival. That would make it more sweet but it’s all about winning.”
The semifinals being pushed back to Saturday means teams won’t have the opportunity to practice Sunday before the championship. That doesn’t matter much, Coolman said. The Vikings and Trojans are plenty familiar with one another having met in the postseason three times since 2019.
Valparaiso holds a 2-1 playoff advantage in that span.
The Vikings want to make it 3-1.
“At this point there’s no secrets,” Coolman said. “There’s not a whole lot of prep. It’s now really about us doing what we do and trying to keep them from having their game plan work. We’ll give it a great shot. We’re just really excited for the opportunity.”
Michigan City pulls away from LaPorte late to advance to sectional title game
LAPORTE — “We just made a run.”
That was how Jamie Hodges summed up Michigan City’s Class 4A Sectional 3 semifinal win.
The Wolves held the lead for the first 19 minutes and 31 seconds of the game before LaPorte’s Rylan Kieszkowski hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the third quarter. Rather than let the game unravel, Michigan City did just what Hodges said. It went on a run.
The Wolves outscored the Slicers 38-23 in the final 12:29 to earn a chance to play for a sectional title — what would be the first for Michigan City’s program since school consolidation.
“Nobody gets to win 100% of the possessions,” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said. “Ultimately, you’re trying to win 51%. And if you win 51%, you’ve got a good chance. Our response pretty much all year long has been very good.”
The Wolves ran out to an early 16-5 lead and much of that was owed to Briton Franklin. On three occasions early in the first quarter Hodges found threw lobs to Franklin on the block from the top of the key. On three occasions Franklin threw down an emphatic dunk. On three occasions the crowd erupted.
Franklin, a senior, finished with a season-high — and career-high — 22 points on the night. Time and time again Hodges threw the ball up where only Franklin could get it. Sometimes, as happened early in the game, Franklin finished it off with an alley-oop. On other tries, Franklin caught, landed and went back up for two points.
“I think (Franklin) is a college basketball player,” Wells said. “At 21, 22 years old that kid is going to be unreal.”
It’s all the more impressive that this is Franklin’s first season with the varsity program.
The Slicers wouldn’t go away after Michigan City’s big first few minutes. Kyle Kirkham gave the Wolves fits all night. The LaPorte senior poured in 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Kieszkowski was a thorn in the Wolves’ side in his own right, scoring 17 points for the Slicers.
Jameer Nelson contributed 17 points of his own in the winning effort. Michigan City’s secondary scorers performing was necessitated by a slow night scoring the ball by Hodges standards. Well, at least through the first three quarters.
Heading into the final frame, Hodges had just eight points, though his assist total sat somewhere close to double digits. With the Wolves leading Hodges took control. He didn’t light up the scoreboard in the fourth — he tallied 11 of his 19 points. But it was his control and decisiveness that closed out the game for Michigan City.
On Jan. 20 the Wolves blew a double-digit lead late to LaPorte. Hodges wouldn’t let that happen again.
“I was playing with the lead so we wouldn’t lose the lead like we did last time,” Hodges said. “It was just being patient.”
Michigan City advances to the sectional final. Looking to capture its first sectional crown in over 25 years.
“I’m feeling great,” Hodges said going into the sectional final. “Very confident. I feel like this is the year. And it’s my last year, so it’s got to be the year.”
Hammond Central cruises past city rival Morton in semifinal
MUNSTER — Hammond Central scored 75 or more points in nine games during the regular season. The Wolves have shooters all over the floor and have little trouble getting the ball into the net.
But what sets the team apart, it says, is its defense. That was on display Saturday night in a Class 4A Sectional 1 semifinal win over Morton.
Hammond Central was in the passing lanes all night, resulting in fast break after fast break and easy points. When the Governors (8-15) were able to get into the half-court, the Wolves sped them up and created turnovers or forced shots.
“‘Defense wins games,’ coach (Larry Moore Jr.) says,” sophomore Marcus Browder said. “Our mindset is we have to stop every team we play.”
Browder and his teammates did just that, holding Morton to only eight points in the second half and triggering a running clock in the third quarter. The Wolves eventually won 71-30.
“The last time we played (Morton) we held them to 28 points, so we wanted to stay around there,” Moore said. “This is a rival game. It’s a neighborhood school. We had to get them up for that.”
Matt King scored the first nine points for Hammond Central (23-1), which cruised to an early lead and never looked back.
The lead only grew from there. King only scored two more points but five Wolves scored eight or more. Kenneth Grant and Vynce Overshawn each tallied 12.
Grant hit four 3-pointers and Overshawn three.
Hammond Central sent the starters to the bench in the second half, which can be important this time of year. The Wolves crowd and bench got a chance to see some young players who don’t often see the court play and even score some points.
“We know what our ultimate goal is, so I wasn’t surprised how we came out,” Moore said. “Everybody got a chance to play in this sectional.”
The Wolves felt like they overlooked West Side in the sectional opener, only winning 62-54. That was corrected over the course of the week.
“The first game, we thought it was easy, and we didn’t come out prepared,” Browder said. “This game, we locked in.”
The host Mustangs and Lake Central played in the second game. Moore said he didn’t have a preference on which his team would meet in the championship Monday.
“This is going to be a battle. We’re going to have to play all 32 minutes,” he said. “I’m not going to make no prediction with (Lake Central and Munster).”
Munster gets revenge, tops Lake Central in nightcap
Nolan Kinsella and his Munster teammates made the right plays at the right time in the second semifinal to outlast Lake Central 56-51.
It was Kinsella’s steal and free throw with less than 10 seconds remaining that sealed it.
“It all kind of just happened. It happened so fast,” he said. “We watched a lot of film. I knew they needed a three and Myles (Yekich) is a very good 3-point shooter. I kind of saw it coming a little bit. Right place, right time.”
Kinsella stepped in front of the pass, picked it off and got fouled to go to the line. He finished with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. He said he could feel something during warmups and once the first one went through the net, his confidence skyrocketed.
Meanwhile, the Indians (19-9) struggled to get good looks for most of the first half. Brandon Escobedo scored eight points in the second quarter, mostly on putbacks and by creating space in the paint. Kinsella was Munster’s counter to Escobedo in that frame, scoring eight of his own.
But the Mustangs struggled with Lake Central’s size. Munster had issues with fouls and allowed some second-chance points. Star forward Brandon Trilli picked up his third about halfway into the third quarter.
“(Indians coach) Dave (Milausnic) does a great job with those guys. They’re so hard to guard because they’re so strong,” coach Mike Hackett said. “They do such a good job of getting them the ball in areas where they can score. It’s really hard to guard those two big guys because that’s not our strength.”
Escobedo scored 14, including six in the final minutes. The Indians’ other big, Jacob Smith, scored 15.
Lake Central cut the lead to one point in the third quarter but Munster (24-2) scored five points in the last 30 seconds of that frame to regain the momentum.
The Mustangs just made a few more plays down the stretch in front of a boisterous home crowd. The Indians brought a large contingent with them from the Tri-Town to take in the rivalry game, as well.
“There’s nothing like (Lake Central and Munster games). It’s electric,” Kinsella said. “Sold out crowd, this is why you play basketball.”
Trilli led Munster with 20 points while David Cundiff added 13.
Host Hanover Central, Lake Station advance to sectional final
CEDAR LAKE — Survive and advance. That’s all that matters in March.
The hosts of the Class 3A Sectional 17 semifinal Saturday morning at Hanover Central didn’t win attractively or convincingly, but did what it took in a steely 60-55 win over Bishop Noll.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s pretty. It doesn’t matter if it’s ugly,” Wildcats coach Brad Stangel said. “We just get to play again.”
Sophomore Brad Rohde poured in a career-best 27 points, including four 3-pointers, including one that was banked in from the top of the key. He also made five of his six fourth-quarter free throws. It was that kind of day.
“Everything (was working for me),” Rohde said.
Fellow 10th grader Max Wiancek made perhaps the most important shot of the game, burying a 3-pointer from the corner with less than two minutes left to expand the lead from one point to four.
Stangel said he’d prefer his team try to get a layup in that situation.
“Hey, he stepped into and it looked good as soon as it came out of his hands,” Stangel said. “That’s not what we were looking for but give him credit. For sophomores to come up and do that stuff, I think that’s pretty good.”
Wiancek also hit a free throw with 15 seconds left to expand the advantage to three points for the Wildcats (16-9).
The Warriors (13-13) committed two costly turnovers in the final minute, including one right after Wiancek’s free throw.
“I think we played together well. We’re all very close and we trust each other very much,” Rohde said. “(In the final minutes) we were just trying to slow down, break the press. We knew we could score man-to-man.”
Rebounding was key for Hanover Central, too. Bishop Noll was without 6-foot-9 center Me’Trell Harbin for most of the game. The freshman picked up his second foul with three minutes left in the first quarter and sat the rest of the first half. He got his third and fourth fouls barely three minutes into the third quarter.
“We had to make sure they didn’t get any second-chance points. We thought they’d shoot a lot of jump shots,” Stangel said. “We knew we had to rebound and the couple times we didn’t, it cost us.”
Rohde said winning a sectional, especially as the host team, was important to the Wildcats. The memory of an 83-48 loss to Lighthouse last season still lingers.
“I think it means a lot to us,” he said. “We all wanted this and now we’re here.”
“Here” is the sectional final against Lake Station. The Eagles won a 70-50 semifinal over rival River Forest in the first game of the morning.
Despite the score, Lake Station didn’t think its win was pretty, either. Coach Bob Burke pulled his starters early in the third quarter after a few sloppy turnovers.
“I think we pushed the lead up there and they started to play a little more selfish, which was something we could talk about and understand we’ve got to clean that up,” Burke said. “(When I benched the starters) I just felt like we were playing selfish, trying to make a statement. The guys that went in did a nice job for that two or three-minute section so I was happy they were ready to play.”
Travis Randolph paced the Eagles (21-3) with 19 points. He said the message Burke intended to send in that third quarter was received.
“We just wasn’t doing our job,” Randolph said. “We were messing around too much and we needed stops.
The Ingots (8-16) were as close as 14 at the end of the third quarter.
Lake Station senior guard Willie Miller scored 15. That brought him within 10 points of the school’s scoring record.
Adam Eastland and Armoni Gonzalez each had 11. Kered Torres-Villegas scored 12 for River Forest.
Keagan Holder makes winning plays late for Morgan Township
MORGAN TOWNSHIP — With less than three minutes left in Saturday’s sectional semifinal, Keagan Holder finished between two defenders to give Morgan Township an important 63-55 advantage. Holder flexed quickly before getting back on defense.
Two minutes later, Holder broke DeMotte Christian’s press and drove to the basket. As a Knights defender stepped to him, he executed a perfect pocket pass to Bryant DeBoard for two points and a 67-62 lead with just 26 seconds left. Holder flashed goggles with his hands on his eyes.
“Usually I’m not like that. Usually I try not to react too much,” Holder said. “It’s just something we do in practice all the time. We joke around. It’s for my team to just get some smiles. I’m just in the moment, it’s habit from playing with my friends.”
Holder had plenty of fun, especially late in the Cherokees 70-66 win over DeMotte Christian on Saturday, finishing with 18 points, a plethora of pretty passes like his one late in the fourth and a drawn charge.
Though Morgan Township closed the first half up 38-26, DeMotte Christian just wouldn’t go away. Jacob Miller delivered with 26 points in what would be his final game for the Knights.
“Their crowd showed out. It’s a pretty far drive, but their crowd showed out,” Holder said. “They were playing with confidence, and (Miller) has had a crazy four years at DeMotte and he’s really helped them out the last four years.”
DeMotte tied the game late on a Tony Bos 3-pointer with 4:32 left in the contest, but it was as close as the Knights would get. A few quick Cherokee buckets and made free throws down the stretch put the game away for Morgan Township.
“This team has found different ways to win all season,” Morgan Township coach Kevin Krieger said. “We are known for our defense, ... but we can score if we need to, and I think you saw that today.”
Mustangs down HAST
Spencer Andrews stands at 6-foot-1, undersized by post players standards. He didn’t struggle Saturday morning, scoring 33 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for Kouts in its sectional semifinal win over Hammond Academy.
The Mustangs senior dominated in the paint early and often, working the baseline and low block to his advantage.
“Spencer is really active on the inside,” Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. “When he’s moving, he’s a tough matchup.”
After a first quarter that saw Kouts open up a 27-9 edge, the Hawks opted to switch to a 1-3-1 zone. With Andrews on the bench and other members of the Mustangs sitting with foul trouble, Hammond Academy found its footing. Three straight buckets by Jermaine Bartlett and a tough layup by Rodrick Quinn forced Duzan to call a timeout.
That’s when Matthew Baker, working from the foul line, started to find Andrews along the baseline. From there the Mustangs — and Andrews didn’t look back.
Andrews’ first half featured 16 points, a drawn charge, but the Morgan big felt there were points left on the board.
The Mustangs as a whole went 6-of-16 from the charity stripe in the first half, including a 2-of-6 mark from Andrews.
“I lost a little bit of focus,” Andrews said. “I just knew I had to focus back up. We were up big and I was like, ‘that’s not enough.’”
Kouts will take on Morgan Township in the Class 1A Sectional 49 final Saturday night at 7 p.m.
“Playing Morgan, that’s what you strive for,” Andrews said. “That rivalry makes you want to play extra hard. They hate us, we hate them. We want to come into their house tonight and bring it to them.”