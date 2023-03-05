CROWN POINT — Chesterton senior guard Owen Guest scored as many points in the Trojans’ 59-50 Class 4A Sectional 2 semifinal win against Crown Point as a fan in the stands.

Zero.

He didn’t mind. His priority was on the other end of the floor.

Guest draped himself over Crown Point senior guard AJ Lux, who averages more than 22 points per game. Guest gave up just one bucket to the future Bellarmine guard who finished with nine points for the game.

Wherever Lux went, so did Guest.

“I watched a lot of film,” Guest said. “A lot of film.”

Guest rested on offense. He didn’t have a choice.

“I probably ran more than I’ve ever ran the entire year chasing him back and forth,” Guest said.

The Trojans were better for it, daring anyone else on Crown Point to beat them. CP junior guard Jack Svetich led his team with 18 points while freshman forward Dikembe Shaw added 11 but the Bulldogs couldn’t find the gear they needed on the offensive end of the floor.

“Guest was really good,” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. “He does a good job extending on people. We just needed a couple of other shots to go down for our other guys. I wish we could have found a way to get more space for (Lux).”

Guest has become accustomed to the tough assignment on defense. Earlier this year he held Michigan City star guard Jamie Hodges to just 11 despite him averaging nearly 22. He said he learned all he needed on Lux in the film room.

“We knew what we had to do to guard them and a big part was just not letting him get any open looks,” Guest said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to help our team win.”

The two Duneland Athletic Conference rivals traded the lead a handful of times throughout the first half and into the third quarter. Crown Point cut it to a possession multiple times but couldn’t ever find a combination of stop and score to retake the lead after briefly doing so at the start of the second half.

Trojan senior Tyler Parrish took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his game-high 27 points in the final frame. He routinely beat his man off the dribble and before another Bulldog could rotate into place he’d already gotten the floater up and toward the rim.

“I just had to get my floater going,” Parrish said. “I don’t know. It was feeling good. And if the shots are going in, they’re going in. That felt good today.”

While Parrish scored, Guest locked down the other end of the floor.

That combination proved to be enough.

“Owen just didn’t let (Lux) get any space because when he gets space he’s a really good player,” Parrish said. “Owen did a really good job of keeping in front, always having a hand up and not letting him get space.”

Chesterton junior Justin Sims scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds despite being limited at times with foul trouble. Senior guard Nick Fuermanek added seven in helping keep the Bulldogs behind late.

“It felt like every time we would get ahead they would make a run,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “We knew they were not going away.”

Chesterton (19-5) heads to the sectional final looking to build on last year’s run to the state championship while Crown Point (15-9) transitions into the offseason.

Losing Lux and seniors Connor Cotton and Keaton Buuck will be a blow, Swan said, but the Bulldogs saw an emergence of young talent like Shaw and fellow freshman Kingston Rhodes in addition to growth in veterans like Svetich who for all year was a reliable second option to Lux.

“It hurts right now but those three seniors bought a lot of stock in our program this year,” Swan said. “They’ll own a lot of stock for years to come. They invested a lot. It’s not great for them. I’m sure they’d have liked to experience some of the dividends this year but it’ll pay off huge down the road.

“We’re excited for the future but we’re hurting tonight.”

Jones, championship-bound Vikings haven’t stopped believing

Thirteen wins. Thirteen losses.

Valparaiso’s .500 record is deceptive, standout senior Mason Jones is saying after scoring 28 points in a dominant 64-29 victory against Hobart that set the stage for a Monday Class 4A Sectional 2 championship between his Vikings and arch rival Chesterton.

Yes, Valpo’s 13 wins are their fewest since the 2013-14 season.

Yes, Valpo lost to Chesterton 59-54 less than three weeks ago.

And yes, Jones is confident he can still cut down nets for a third time in four years.

“Our record doesn’t show it but we’ve never stopped believing all year,” he said. “We’re going to play like that.”

Jones likes where Valparaiso is at. The Vikings prompted running clocks in sectional wins against Lowell and Hobart but before that stayed within two possessions of both Chesterton and Hammond Central.

Both of those programs are playing for sectional titles Monday night.

“We’ve had a momentum shift,” Jones said. “I think all of our players are getting more and more comfortable at the right time. It’s all about working hard and getting better throughout the year for these moments in March.”

Jones insists Valparaiso has done just that. The Vikings have found their rhythm offensively as of late after struggling early on to find an identity, he said, and perhaps more importantly are defending teams better now than they have since he can remember.

Case in point; Jones turned five Valparaiso steals into dunks against Hobart.

“We’re really focused on playing good, solid defense,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “That travels whether we’re playing Chesterton, Hobart—anyone. You’ve got to defend. Tonight we showed that.”

Last season a Chesterton-Valparaiso showdown with a trip to the regional on the line appeared destined after the Trojans ended the regular season getting the better of the Vikings in overtime to win the Duneland Athletic Conference until Merrillville upset Valpo in the opening tournament round.

That defeat has lingered in Jones’s mind.

“All year we’ve been thinking about that loss,” Jones said. “But this isn’t just about Chesterton. It’s getting back and getting a piece of that net. Monday that means Chesterton. They’re obviously a rival. That would make it more sweet but it’s all about winning.”

The semifinals being pushed back to Saturday means teams won’t have the opportunity to practice Sunday before the championship. That doesn’t matter much, Coolman said. The Vikings and Trojans are plenty familiar with one another having met in the postseason three times since 2019.

Valparaiso holds a 2-1 playoff advantage in that span.

The Vikings want to make it 3-1.

“At this point there’s no secrets,” Coolman said. “There’s not a whole lot of prep. It’s now really about us doing what we do and trying to keep them from having their game plan work. We’ll give it a great shot. We’re just really excited for the opportunity.”