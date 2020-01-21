No. 21 Illinois runs away in 2nd half to sweep Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE — Kofi Cockburn finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, Trent Frazier added 21 points and No. 21 Illinois pulled away in the second half for a 79-62 victory at Purdue on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) have won five straight league games for the first time in nearly seven years and are off to their best conference start since 2005-06. They also swept the Boilermakers for the first time since 2008-09.

Nojel Eastern had 14 points and Trevion Williams scored 12 to lead Purdue (10-9, 3-5). The Boilermakers have lost four of five and had a 15-game winning streak in conference home games end.

It really wasn't even close over the final 20 minutes, either.

Illinois opened the second half on a 7-0 run, erasing a 30-29 halftime deficit, then took advantage of five straight baskets to extend the lead to 49-39 with 13:30 to play.

The Illini made it 60-45 on Giorgi Bezhanishvili's 3-pointer with 8:27 to go and Purdue couldn't get closer than nine the rest of the game.

Big picture

