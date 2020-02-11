No. 13 Penn State holds off late Purdue rally

"We were doing what we normally do, but we weren’t getting them off the (3-point) line," Purdue guard Jahaad Proctor said. “As shooters, we know once you make a few and the team starts to get going, it's kind of contagious. We didn’t really adjust and at that point the bucket was kind of big for them and they kept knocking them down.”

Watkins, meanwhile, scored 16 points in the final 20 minutes to help Penn State double the lead to as much as 58-34.

The combination was simply too much for Purdue (14-11, 7-7).

Trevion Williams finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers, which had a three-game winning streak end.

But with Penn State firing on all cylinders right from the start, Purdue never had much of a chance.

With Lundy leading the way, six of the Nittany Lions' first seven baskets came from behind the arc as Penn State pulled out to a 27-16 lead.

The Boilermakers got as close as 33-28 late in the half before Penn State closed the half on a 9-2 run and opened the second half, behind Watkins, on a 13-2 spurt that made it 55-32.