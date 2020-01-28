No. 25 Rutgers holds on to beat Purdue 70-63

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Caleb McConnell scored 16 points, making 12 of 13 free throw attempts, and No. 25 Rutgers nearly blew a 17-point lead before holding off Purdue, 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Rutgers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) would build the lead to 44-27, before Purdue (11-10, 4-6) went on a 10-2 run capped by a Jahaad Proctor layup to make it 46-37 at 14:12. Purdue would continue to chip away at the lead, getting it to six on a couple of occasions by the under four minute media timeout. Matt Haarms had a dunk to make it 62-58 with 3:29, before Evan Boudreaux hit the second of two free throws to make it a three-point game.

Haarms would foul out on the ensuing possession, and McConnell would hit a pair of free throws to put Rutgers up 64-59 with just under two to play, but Eric Hunter Jr. would make a layup with half a minute to go to make it 64-61.

It’s the closest Purdue would get.

Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., and Akwasi Yeboah each scored 10 points.

