Purdue continues home dominance of Wisconsin in rout

WEST LAFAYETTE — Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points and Purdue responded to coach Matt Painter challenging his players’ toughness with one of the season’s best efforts in a 70-51 home rout of Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten) improved to 41-4 lifetime at home against the Badgers (12-8, 5-4). Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic added 12 points and Purdue had seven scorers contributing at least five points. Purdue also limited the Badgers to their second-lowest point total of the season.

The home team dominated on the boards, 42-16, which included 16 offensive rebounds. Evan Boudreaux had a game-high 13.

Just three days ago, worlds were reversed. Wisconsin hit a program-record 18 3-pointers in an 82-68 home win over Nebraska for a third win in four games while Purdue was humbled 79-62 at home by Illinois for its third loss in four games.

That prompted Painter to put his players on the spot about a lack of intensity.

But from the outset, that wouldn’t be in question this night as the Boilermakers created additional offensive chances with relentless rebounding. A 24-10 first-half edge on the boards included 10 on offense. An early 18-4 scoring run enabled Purdue to build a double-digit lead it wouldn’t relinquish.