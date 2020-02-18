Purdue's late charge held off by Badgers

MADISON, Wisc. — Wisconsin built its lead over Purdue behind the 3-point arc. The Badgers secured the win at the free throw line.

Aleem Ford scored a career-high 19 points on Wednesday and the Badgers hit eight straight free throws with less than 30 seconds left to hold off a late charge from Purdue and win 69-65.

It marked Wisconsin’s fourth win in five games since Kobe King, who had been the team’s leading scorer in conference play, officially announced he was leaving the program.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said the run has been marked by different guys stepping up. Brad Davison scored his own career-high with 30 points in a win Saturday on the road against Nebraska, while Ford had just three points that game.

“Up and down the lineup we’ve had some great contributions. They don’t care who does it so long as our team has success,” Gard said. “I like the togetherness. That’s the thing that’s allowed us to surge here a little bit.”

Wisconsin (16-10, 9-6 Big Ten) built a lead in the second half with strong shooting behind the 3-point arc, hitting 11 of its first 23. When Ford knocked down his final 3-point midway through the period, the Badgers were up 51-38, and Noel Eastern’s foul on the next Purdue possession put Wisconsin into the bonus.