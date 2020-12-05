Region on full display at Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE — There was a game within a game going on at Mackey Arena on Friday night. As Purdue and Valparaiso battled in an early season nonconference basketball game, four players from Northwest Indiana reunited on the hardcourt for the first time in college.
As much as the final score mattered, and Crown Point product Sasha Stefanvoic had a lot to do with that, there was Region pride on the line when Stefanovic and Brandon Newman (Valparaiso) led Purdue against Mileek McMillan (Merrillville) and Steven Helm (Valparaiso). Stefanovic’s old Crown Point teammate, Blake Bonin, was also on hand in his capacity as a graduate manager for Valparaiso.
Stefanovic lifted the Boilermakers to victory with a game-high 19 points, while Helm made his Division I debut with a strong performance for the Crusaders. Newman and McMillan had forgettable stat lines during an experience that will ultimately be unforgettable for all involved.
“This was an amazing experience to come out here with these guys,” Helm said. “It meant a lot for my first game (with Valparaiso) to be against Sasha and Brandon.”
Helm is no stranger to going against Stefanovic on the basketball court. The Purdue junior knocked down a 3-pointer in Helm’s face to force overtime in the 2016 sectional title game that ultimately ended Valparaiso’s season. While getting some revenge against Stefanovic would’ve been sweet, it was the chance to battle Newman that had Helm excited. The pair were teammates with the Vikings for just one season before Helm graduated.
“Brandon is a lot bigger and stronger than he used to be,” Helm joked after Purdue’s 68-61 win on Friday night. “Brandon and I worked out a lot at my church this summer. He drove on me and got to the line. When he was getting ready for his free throws I asked him if he thought we were back at church.”
The two free throws were Newman’s only points of the night in a game where he missed all five shots against his hometown school. Newman isn’t the first Valparaiso High player to struggle when playing the Crusaders at Mackey. Robbie Hummel missed 10 of his 14 shots, including six 3-pointers, against Valparaiso in 2008. Oddly enough, it was E’Twaun Moore (E.C. Central) who led the Boilermakers with 14 points in that win, much like it was Stefanovic on Friday night.
“It was really cool to have all these Region guys out there,” Stefanovic said. “We had all these great battles in high school.”
Both Stefanovic and Newman were heavily recruited by Valparaiso, but the pair decided to bet on themselves that they could thrive at the highest levels of college basketball. The journey wasn’t without some road blocks. Stefanovic enrolled at Purdue without a scholarship and both he and Newman redshirted in their first year in West Lafayette.
“(Betting on yourself) is a two-way street,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said on Friday night. “You have to find a staff that believes in you. I told Sasha that I didn’t have a scholarship for him at the time. I knew that he could help us, but he couldn’t help us right away. I was honest with him.”
“The same thing with Brandon. I love being around him. He wants to be coached. The great thing is when you get those type of guys, you want to see them improve. Both of those guys have been really good so far.”
Stefanovic cracked the starting lineup as a sophomore last season and finished third in scoring for the Boilermakers at 9.1 points per game. Newman spent the 2019-20 season waiting in the wings and the Valparaiso product broke out in a big way to start this season when he scored 15 points against Clemson and a game-high 21 points against Oakland.
“I love guys from the Region,” Painter said. “You get guys that just love to play. They’re blue-collar players. The coaching is great in the Region and you can tell the game means something to them. They have a level of toughness to them. We’ve had a lot of success at Purdue, not just during my 15 years here, but going back a long time, we’ve had a lot of success with guys from the Region.”
