Region on full display at Mackey Arena

“Brandon is a lot bigger and stronger than he used to be,” Helm joked after Purdue’s 68-61 win on Friday night. “Brandon and I worked out a lot at my church this summer. He drove on me and got to the line. When he was getting ready for his free throws I asked him if he thought we were back at church.”

The two free throws were Newman’s only points of the night in a game where he missed all five shots against his hometown school. Newman isn’t the first Valparaiso High player to struggle when playing the Crusaders at Mackey. Robbie Hummel missed 10 of his 14 shots, including six 3-pointers, against Valparaiso in 2008. Oddly enough, it was E’Twaun Moore (E.C. Central) who led the Boilermakers with 14 points in that win, much like it was Stefanovic on Friday night.

“It was really cool to have all these Region guys out there,” Stefanovic said. “We had all these great battles in high school.”

Both Stefanovic and Newman were heavily recruited by Valparaiso, but the pair decided to bet on themselves that they could thrive at the highest levels of college basketball. The journey wasn’t without some road blocks. Stefanovic enrolled at Purdue without a scholarship and both he and Newman redshirted in their first year in West Lafayette.