Relationship with father key in development of Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic

MILWAUKEE — Sasha Stefanovic was sprinting back on defense when the whistle blew. He let out a yell with a smile from ear to ear, and it was a collective release of emotions that comes with a shooting slump.

“It’s probably the biggest job on my team, is to make and take open shots and open 3s,” Stefanovic said.

He was in a 3-for-22 slump in the postseason, including missing three open 3-pointers at the game’s beginning and five in total before back-to-back 3s went down at 16:15 and 15:46 of the second half. The Crown Point native finished with six points and four assists in Purdue’s 78-56 win over Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

“It's good to see them finally go in, but I wish some of them also went in there early in the first half as well. It is what it is. You've just got to move forward,” Stefanovic said.

It was the same tone when he spoke with The Times this week. It’s his job to shoot and he’s going to continue to do so, even “if I go 0-for-100, I’m still going to shoot them up.”

Stefanovic always wanted to play for Purdue growing up, his mother Helen Stefanovic said at the Fiserv Forum. His father Lou said that Sasha wanted a place where he was going to play.

“Ever since Sasha's been little, he's been going to Purdue football games tailgating, and basketball games,” Helen Stefanovic said. “And our older son Dejan is a Purdue grad as well. And it was just one of his dreams to be at Purdue. And the kid worked hard. And got himself there.”

This week Sasha told The Times nobody was more upset than he was about his slump.

Said coach Matt Painter: “It was good to see him knock a couple of those shots down just to build his confidence. … You're going to have a period of time during the season where you go through a little bit of struggles and you've just got to keep working your way through it and keep taking good shots and that's what he did.”

Earlier this month a viral video clip of Painter highlighted the decision to redshirt Stefanovic, noting he felt he could do more in 2022 than in 2017 as a freshman.

“When I watched him, I thought Sasha was a good player,” Painter said, noting his 374th recruiting ranking.

The confidence and development is a foundation that was laid early on growing up in Crown Point.

“I would say probably his freshman year in high school, you can see that he had a desire to continue to get better,” Lou Stefanovic, who is in Illinois State’s Hall of Fame, said. “You have that desire to get better. And then you could do certain things.”

If anyone would know, it’s his father. Lou Stefanovic went to three straight NCAA Tournaments with Illinois State in the 1980s and averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a senior. He was also Sasha’s AAU coach.

“He's been obviously a massive influence on my life and everything that I've done,” Sasha said. “But yeah, just seeing his steps that he took to become a successful basketball player. He really helped mold my basketball game into what it is today, but I give him a lot of credit for helping me throughout the times.”

The on-the-court coaching stopped on car rides home when he was younger or seeing each other after games.

“My dad's very understanding of the position that I'm in and he understands how tough it can be sometimes to play at this level and deal with a lot of things that come your way. So he's been the most supportive every game that anytime that I lose or play bad, … he's very uplifting and encouraging.”

For all Purdue and Stefanovic parties, the back-to-back 3-pointers were an encouraging sign, even if the second one took a trip around the rim before bouncing in. While shooting is his specialty, he impacts the game in a lot of ways and, entering Friday, led Purdue with a plus/minus of 287.

One of the areas Stefanovic has gotten better is as a passer. He’s averaging a team-best 3.4 assists per game entering the tournament, and he did better than his average on Friday.

“He gives me the ball,” 7-foot-4 Zach Edey said with a laugh. “It's pretty simple, but he gives me the ball, he allows me to play, he gives me the ball in my spots. They can't double off him because he can shoot it, obviously. so it gives me some more space. He's just really good at post feeds.”

He’ll offer up more post feeds and look to build on his second-half 3-pointers as Purdue takes on Texas on Sunday with a Sweet Sixteen bid on the line.

