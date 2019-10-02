ROSEMONT — Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms accompanied Purdue coach Matt Painter at Big Ten Media Day in Rosemont, and while the junior guard and center mainly answered questions about themselves, they also took time to recognize their teammates.
Entering the 2019-2020 season, Eastern and Haarms will shoulder most of the leadership responsibility with the departure of star guard Carsen Edwards — who was drafted by the Celtics — and seniors Ryan Cline and Grady Eifert. But coming off of an Elite 8 appearance last year, the juniors said they will rely on all of their teammates to gear up for another strong season, including former Region standouts Brandon Newman and Sasha Stefanovic.
“As a freshman, (Brandon) wants to come in and show what he can do,” Eastern said. “He can actually, really shoot the ball, which will be huge for us this year. He just loves the game. He wants to come in. He wants to get better, and you can’t ask for anything more than that.”
During his prep career, Newman poured in 1,577 points and averaged 27.2 points per game, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals in his senior campaign at Valparaiso. The Times’ 2019 Boys Basketball Player of the Year finished second in the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball voting and was a four-star recruit for the Boilermakers. However, Painter believes he still has a lot to learn.
“He wants it all right away,” Painter said. “He wants to be able to get it all, understand it all, but that’s not the way it works. There’s a process to it. But he’s very competitive. He’s had a couple practices where he’s really made shots, which is a great sign, so it’s a good problem to have.”
Aside from Newman, who sprained his ankle and will return to practice later this week, Painter also spoke highly of Stefanovic. After red-shirting his freshman year and seeing limited playing time last season, he expects the sophomore to have a bigger role within the offense, especially with his ability to stretch the floor.
Stefanovic, a Crown Point grad, appeared in 36 games last year and showed flashes of how potent he can be from behind the arc. Of his 30 made field goals, 25 of them were 3-pointers, and Painter thinks his biggest area of improvement needs to be his confidence. Unlike Edwards and Cline, who combined for 246 made threes last season, Painter said Stefanovic will sometimes let a missed shot stick with him.
“Sasha is really hard on himself,” Painter said. “So that’s something we’ve got to help him with. When you take good shots and you miss them, sure you’re upset you missed them, but don’t let it affect how you play. You still gotta take the next one, whether you made it or your missed it. I think that will be a really key piece for him, and so far he’s done it.”
In practice, Painter acknowledged that Stefanovic has been shooting lights out, and Haarms expects the sophomore’s confidence to continue growing as the season gets closer. Haarms added that he takes a lot of pride in encouraging all of his teammates to do what they do best, and when he has to reassure Stefanovic, his message is simple: shoot the ball.
“I think Sasha is our next great shooter,” Haarms said. “I’m not kidding. I think he’s shooting 70 percent in practice from 3, easily. Guarded, not guarded, I don’t’ care. He’s making the shot.”