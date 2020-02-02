Stefanovic's 3 gives Purdue a 61-58 win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Sasha Stefanovic brought a sense of relief to his coach Matt Painter and his Purdue teammates in a game they desperately needed to win.

The Crown Point grad made a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left and Trevion Williams scored 13 points as the Boilermakers rallied to beat Northwestern 61-58 on Saturday night.

After more than 7 minutes without a field goal, Purdue (12-10, 5-6 Big Ten) woke up and went on an 11-0 run to win the game. Eric Hunter Jr. broke the field goal drought with a runner in the lane and Jahaad Proctor made a 3 to tie the game at 58 with 53.9 seconds left.

After a replay overturned a Northwestern possession, the Boilermakers went down the floor and set up a long 3 for Stefanovic.

A loss to last-place Northwestern would have been devastating for Purdue and their chances for the NCAA Tournament.

“I think this is one that we kind of needed to have. After the game we kind of could breathe a little bit. I think a lot us were wound up a little bit," said Stefanovic.

After the game, Painter couldn't remember the last time they had a review go in their favor.