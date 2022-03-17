Time at La Lumiere instrumental in Jaden Ivey’s growth at Purdue and into potential NBA lottery pick

Jaden Ivey said he was going to remember Purdue’s first-round overtime loss to North Texas as the fourth-seeded Boilermakers were upset a year ago. What followed was a sophomore ascension that has him projected as a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

It was a mature statement from a freshman who was unlike many freshmen. It was his second year away from home, away from his mother — Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey — and his second family in the Fighting Irish community.

He spent his senior year of high school attending La Lumiere in rural LaPorte County while his mom was an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“La Lumiere really shaped the person I am. That was my first time just being a man, waking up and not having my mom wake me up,” Ivey told The Times this week. “I didn’t even see my mom. I was living on campus with my teammates and new people I hadn't met. It really helped shape me as a basketball player and a person off the court.”

It didn’t come without struggles, Ivey is quick to admit that and mentions suffering his first serious injury (a stress fracture), but he said it made him stronger. He displays that confidence while leading Purdue, which opens as a three seed against Yale at 1 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“We always knew Jaden was extremely gifted, athletically and basketball wise, it kind of came naturally to him. He by far has the best first step that we've ever had come through our program,” La Lumiere coach Pat Holmes said.

It was at La Lumiere where the quality of competition and academics truly prepared Ivey for what he’d face on a daily basis at Purdue. The Lakers program helped him improve the attributes that has him in NBA conversations.

“The biggest challenge for me as a player, was a lot of days where we had to wake up early and condition,” Ivey said. “It was new to me, it was challenging and sometimes I didn’t want to condition. I had to do it and I knew it would help shape me as a player.”

La Lumiere is known for sending guys to college and then the NBA. The program is believed to be the first high school in history to have three straight years with a graduate selected. How quickly Ivey developed to a high-level prospect surprised some of those in LaPorte.

“I would think from a surprising standpoint is how quickly it's come along because at Purdue you’ve got to execute sets, you’ve got to know the playbook and you’ve got to be able to guard,” Holmes said. “And we thought that he had a chance to be really, really good at Purdue, and Matt Painter and those guys, they do a great job of identifying talent and knew that he had a chance to be special. But the credit goes to (Ivey) putting in the work, seeking out the truth, wanting to get better, wanting to be coached, wanting to be pushed. And that's why he's having the success he's having.”

Ivey’s not just the son of a coach, but also a former Naismith Award winner and NCAA champion at Notre Dame in 2001. Now Jaden tries to elevate Purdue to a Final Four and match his mom with a national championship of his own.

He’ll have company with local flavor as Purdue rosters 11 native Hoosiers. Among them are Crown Point’s Sasha Stefanovic and Valparaiso’s Brandon Newman. On staff are Andrean grad Brandon Brantley and Crown Point native Spike Albrecht.

“We’ve all grown up in Indiana and every time we step out on the court we try to rep Indiana as best as we can,” Ivey said. “We go out on the court knowing we’re representing Indiana. Every time we step on the court we want to work hard and represent our cities the best we can.”

He’s also rooting for his La Lumiere teammates, namely Baylor freshman Jeremy Sochan. The two lived in the same hallway at La Lumiere and are part of seven representing La Lumiere in the NCAA Tournament.

Others are: Jalen Coleman-Lands, Kansas (Cathedral); Tyger Campbell, UCLA (Cedar Rapids, Iowa); Wendell Green Jr., Auburn (Detroit); Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky (Fort Wayne North); and Creighton assistant coach Alan Huss, who also coached at Decatur Christian and Culver Academy.

“When parents and players are going through the recruitment process, we try to help out as much as we can, and our advice is you want to go to a spot where you're gonna have a great role that you're excited about, you're gonna get a great education, and then the ability to win your conference tournament or get to an NCAA Tournament,” Holmes said. “So for our guys to have six or seven guys in the NCAA Tournament this year, it's fun. It’s good to see our guys living out their dreams, competing for a national championship, which all these guys aspire to do since they first picked up a basketball.”

Dancing locals

One other Region native is dancing. Hobart grad Aleks Novakovich and the Delaware Blue Hens are the 15th seed taking on Villanova at 1:45 p.m. on Friday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Hobart, Novakovich went on to play for Don Bosco in Crown Point. The 6-foot-9 forward has been out this season with an injury.

Former Valpo coach Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears look to defend their national championship, earning the No. 1 seed in the East Region. The Bears open against Norfolk State at 1 p.m Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas to begin their title defense.

Former Valpo assistant under the Drew family, Roger Powell Jr., is on staff at Gonzaga. The Bulldogs met Baylor in last year’s title game and are the betting favorite entering this season as the No. 1 overall seed. Gonzaga opens tournament play at 3:15 p.m. Thursday against Georgia State in Portland, Oregon.

Former Valparaiso player Lexus Williams is now the assistant to the head coach at Boise State, which is an eight seed playing Memphis at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in Portland.

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

