Valparaiso graduate Brandon Newman is back on track heading into junior season

Brandon Newman's redshirt sophomore season didn't go according to plan.

After a redshirt freshman season in which Newman flashed the talent that made him a four-star recruit coming out of Valparaiso, he got off to a hot start to his sophomore campaign as well.

He scored in double figures in four of his first seven games before fading out of the Boilermakers' rotation entirely.

"Coming in my first year, my redshirt freshman year, I had some success and then this past year, obviously things went the way they did," Newman said at post-practice media availability on Sept. 27. "I didn’t have a better year than I did last year, I played a little bit less and things like that. But now, this year, I’m looking forward to turning things around."

If Newman is to turn things around, he'll have to find his shooting stroke.

At Valparaiso, he was one of the state's most feared shooters. He finished second in Mr. Basketball voting in 2019, averaging 27.2 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting from 3-point range. In his redshirt freshman season, he showcased the same capacity to knock down shots from long range, hitting at a 37.9 percent clip.

Then, last year, he struggled to the tune of a 32.1 percent 3-point shooting percentage. Along with the drop in effeciency from behind the arc, his free-throw shooting numbers also took a hit, dropping from 93.8 percent his freshman season, to 79.2 percent as a sophomore.

Newman thinks one way he can combat another poor season from 3 is by making himself more multi-dimensional on the offensive end.

"If (the defense is) up on me after I made a few, then yeah, try to get by my defender to a pull up or try to get to the rim if it’s there," Newman said. "But really just playing the game, playing within our system, you know, and taking what (defenses) give me."

For the Boilermakers, they'll hope Newman can contribute at the guard spot after losing Jaden Ivey to the NBA draft and Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic to graduation.

Two-time All-Big Ten forward Trevion Williams also graduated last spring. With all the new faces in West Lafayette, Newman sees his role this year as more than just needing to contribute on the court. With three years of experience in head coach Matt Painter's system, he also wants to be more of a leader.

"Myself (and fellow upperclassmen) Mason (Gillis) and Ethan (Morton), that’s kind of our roles as leaders and older guys on the team this year," Newman said. "That’s for sure something I take pride in and I’m taking pride in heading into this year being an upperclassman, a guard with a lot of experience."

For a roster with eight underclassmen — seven of them freshmen — Newman's ability to correct their mistakes and get them up to speed will be critical in the Boilermakers' quest to find similar success to a 2021-22 season that saw them reach No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in their history.

Newman acknowledges that some of the growth that will happen from the younger players on the roster can only come from experience, but he's doing what he can to get his team ready.

"(Our goal is) being the best leaders that I can first and foremost," Newman said of he and his fellow upperclassmen. "Making sure we’re doing our job and being a good example for the younger guys and then just doing our jobs, whatever that is.

"Everybody has a role, everybody has strengths and weaknesses. Just playing to those strengths and kind of staying away from our weaknesses and I think we’ll be OK."