You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch: Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic stepped on in first half as Purdue hosts Illinois
alert urgent

Watch: Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic stepped on in first half as Purdue hosts Illinois

Sasha Stefanovic Michigan State

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) was stepped on by Illinois guard Alan Griffin in the first half of Tuesday's Big Ten game. Griffin was ejected.

 Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press

Sasha Stefanovic is an integral part of the Purdue Boilermakers basketball team but, on Tuesday, he was on the receiving end of a foot to the abdomen.

Stefanovic drove through the middle of the lane and made a layup, falling on his side and rotated onto his back. Illinois guard Alan Griffin collided with him and lost his balance, but remained on his feet before stepping on Stefanovic.

Officials called a foul and after a review ejected Griffin from the game. It occurred at the 12:18 mark of the first half.

Following the game, Stefanovic said he had no comment on the play.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, "We don't condone that. That's not a part of anything we do."

Illinois completed the season sweep of Purdue, winning 79-62. The Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) are a half-game behind Michigan State for the league-lead. Purdue (10-9, 3-5) is alone in 10th place.

Stefanovic burst onto the scene with a 20-point performance as the Boilermakers beat Virginia, the defending champions. He became one of Purdue's routine starters and is shooting 39.4% from 3-point range, entering Tuesday's game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts