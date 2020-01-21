Watch: Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic stepped on in first half as Purdue hosts Illinois

Sasha Stefanovic is an integral part of the Purdue Boilermakers basketball team but, on Tuesday, he was on the receiving end of a foot to the abdomen.

Stefanovic drove through the middle of the lane and made a layup, falling on his side and rotated onto his back. Illinois guard Alan Griffin collided with him and lost his balance, but remained on his feet before stepping on Stefanovic.

Officials called a foul and after a review ejected Griffin from the game. It occurred at the 12:18 mark of the first half.

Following the game, Stefanovic said he had no comment on the play.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, "We don't condone that. That's not a part of anything we do."

Illinois completed the season sweep of Purdue, winning 79-62. The Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) are a half-game behind Michigan State for the league-lead. Purdue (10-9, 3-5) is alone in 10th place.

Stefanovic burst onto the scene with a 20-point performance as the Boilermakers beat Virginia, the defending champions. He became one of Purdue's routine starters and is shooting 39.4% from 3-point range, entering Tuesday's game.

+4 Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic shines as Purdue's main sharpshooter Crown Point alum Sasha Stefanovic is having a breakout sophomore season at Purdue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.