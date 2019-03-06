ST. LOUIS -- Winning in March was once a time-honored tradition for the Valparaiso men’s basketball team.
From 1995 to 2001, the Crusaders won 17 straight conference tournament games on their way to five straight NCAA tournament appearances. Valparaiso then won eight more conference tournament games over a three-year span from 2002 to 2004 that included two more NCAA tournament berths. Over the last 14 years the Crusaders have averaged less than one conference tournament win per year, totaling 10 victories over that time span with NCAA tournament appearances in 2013 and 2015.
While the number of conference tournament victories have been sliding for much of the past decade, they fell off a cliff in 2015. Valparaiso hasn’t won a conference tournament game since beating Green Bay in the 2015 Horizon League title game and the Crusaders haven’t won a neutral-site conference tournament game since beating Detroit in the 2011 Horizon League quarterfinals.
There isn’t a single player on the roster that has tasted postseason success in a Valparaiso uniform. Derrik Smits is the only player remaining from the 2016 NIT run and the red-shirt junior was sidelined that season with a foot injury.
“It would be nice to get one in my time here, to have a win in the playoffs,” Smits said ahead of Thursday’s Arch Madness opener against Indiana State. “Every game we have to perform or we go home. A lot of people on this team haven’t been around for that long, but yeah, it’s big.”
While it’s fair to say that none of the current players were around when Valparaiso was winning conference tournament games, it’s not as if the current iteration of the Crusaders were the ones responsible for some of the recent, crushing postseason losses. Recent March struggles are the history of the program, but not necessarily the defining history of the players. Only Smits, John Kiser and Jaume Sorolla were active when the Crusaders lost to Milwaukee in Matt Lottich’s first year as head coach.
“We look at each year as independent,” Lottich said. “My last year as an assistant (2016), you go in as the heavy favorite and understanding the team you have and having to win the conference tournament (to make the NCAA tournament), there’s a little added pressure there. Every year since I’ve been the head coach we’ve gone in being the underdog. Maybe not Milwaukee necessarily, but we just lost (Alec) Peters.”
It used to be that Valparaiso would routinely earn byes in the conference tournament, cutting down on the amount of games it would need to win to reach the ultimate goal of the NCAA tournament. Should the Crusaders cut down the nets in St. Louis this year, they’ll have to put in extra work. For the second straight year Valparaiso will be playing on Thursday night and will have to win four games in four days. In making it to the NCAA tournament in 2013 and 2015, the Crusaders needed to win just two games in four days.
“It is what it is,” Kiser said. “We know that we can do four in four, we just have to get through that first game. Once the adrenaline is pumping in those games, I don’t think it’s that bad. I remember playing AAU and playing three games in one day.”
The Thursday games are officially known as the opening round, but many around the league refer to them as the “play-in games.” The teams playing on Thursday are such an afterthought that they aren’t even invited to the annual Missouri Valley Conference luncheon that kicks off the Arch Madness festivities on Thursday morning. Coaches and players from the top six teams are wined and dined, while the remaining four teams are left sitting back in their hotel rooms counting down the minutes until they get to join the big kids table or until they pack their bags to head back home. It’s a sort of neutral-site purgatory.
Not that Smits is going to spend a lot of time worrying about what the Loyolas and Drakes of the world are eating for lunch. He’ll be preparing for an Indiana State squad that has had Valparaiso’s number this season. The Sycamores dominated the Crusaders in the paint during a 70-53 victory in Terre Haute on Jan. 23. Three weeks later, it was Tyreke Key that had his way with Valparaiso, scoring 32 points at the Athletics-Recreation Center in a 87-82 overtime victory.
“Records don’t matter,” Smits said. “What happened in the regular season doesn’t matter. Personally, we want to beat them, but at this point it doesn’t matter that they beat us twice. You can’t take a play off, a game off, anything off. In this league if you take a play off, you go home. It’s about being locked in and more mentally than physically. Physically you have to make plays, but mentally is where we’ve sometimes struggled. We’ve made some small mistakes that have cost us games.”