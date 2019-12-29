Bethel University in Mishawaka is off to a remarkable start.
Perfect, actually, is a better word.
Under the direction of former LaPorte star Steve Drabyn, the Pilots are flying high in 2019. Bethel is off to a 13-0 start under the former Indiana High School All-Star.
With two Region products contributing in big ways — former Crown Point sniper Grant Gelon and Valparaiso’s Nate Aerts, the Pilots are averaging over 96 points per game while giving up 82.
Gelon, a junior, is the team’s second-leading scorer at 20.5 points a game and top rebounder at 6.3 boards a contest. Gelon scored a career-high 42 points — shooting 9 of 12 from 3-point range — in Saturday’s 105-73 victory over Lawrence Tech.
“Grant fits our system really well,” Drabyn said. “He is an elite shooter (60 made 3-pointers) who stretches the defense as soon as he steps on the floor.
“He has continued to get better in other areas as well, especially rebounding the basketball.”
Gelon, a former scholarship player at Indiana University, left after one season and enrolled at State Fair College, a two-year school in Missouri, and then spent last season at Trinity International in Deerfield, Ill. It’s been a whirlwind tour for Gelon, who was offered a scholarship to Missouri State while playing at State Fair College, but Paul Lusk, the coach at Missouri State who recruited him, was fired.
Drabyn is glad Gelon landed on his feet at Bethel University. He’s been a blessing for the first-year head coach.
“Grant has brought in a positive attitude and is grateful for the opportunity,” Drabyn said. “He’s having a great impact on his teammates, and we’re excited to see his growth throughout this year both on and off the floor.”
Aerts was a standout player at Valparaiso High School and Drabyn was pumped he was part of his first recruiting class. The true freshman is averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds off the bench.
“Nate has good work ethic and embodies many of the attributes we look for in student-athletes,” Drabyn said. “Nate has continued to get better within our system and brings tremendous value to our team. He does so many things well that don’t show up on a stat page.”
Drabyn was a standout at LaPorte and landed a job close to home after being a successful player and assistant at the college level. Drabyn, who played at Belmont University and led the NCAA in free-throw percentage in 2003 (95.1 percent), was on staff at Lipscomb University the previous two seasons. The team lost in the NIT championship to Texas last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2018 with Drabyn on staff.
• Drake's Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week. Penn scored a career-high 22 points in a road win over Air Force, including 11 points in the final nine minutes of the game.
In a win over Mount Marty, the sophomore guard scored 16 points.
The Bulldogs are 10-3 on the season. It is the second-straight season Drake has 10 non-conference wins and just the fifth time in the last 30 years.
Penn is the team's top scorer at 12 points a game, while Anthony Murphy (Griffith) is third at 10.2.
Wrestling
Wabash, currently ranked No. 2 in the nation in the NCAA Division III poll, went 3-0 at the Johnson and Wales Quad at New Jersey City University.
Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic/Griffith) went 3-0 at 125 pounds, while Darden Schurg (Crown Point) was 2-0 with two pins at 174 pounds.
Women's basketball
St. John's University's Emma Nolan (Marquette) had 11 points and three rebounds in a 74-70 loss to then-No. 8 Florida State on Dec. 15. Nolan, a true freshman, started and played 25 minutes. She had 12 points earlier in the season against both UMass and IUPUI.
