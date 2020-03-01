You are the owner of this article.
REGION COLLEGIANS: Damien Jefferson's hustle contagious at Creighton
REGION COLLEGIANS

REGION COLLEGIANS: Damien Jefferson’s hustle contagious at Creighton

Damien Jefferson

Creighton's Damien Jefferson, an EC Central product, leads the team in rebounding and has started all but one game this season. The Bluejays are rolling as of late with Jefferson's energy behind the surge.

 Provided

On the road in a tight contest at then-No. 10 Seton Hall. Creighton needed a play.

Damien Jefferson to the rescue.

The former EC Central standout had a defection and diving steal that was on the ESPN highlights on Feb. 12 that turned all the momentum Creighton’s way in a huge 87-82 road victory in Big East Conference action.

“That play against Seton Hall will live in our film room for many years to come because it was a winning play,” said Creighton coach Greg McDermott. “It’s a play that can change the complexion of a game.

“It’s a play like that that sends a message.”

Jefferson ended up with 18 points, a team-high nine rebounds, two steals and two assists in the victory.

But that one steal summed up the blue-collar win.

“I saw (McDermott) look at me with that stare of you better dive for that,” Jefferson explained. “It was key for us because those are the type of plays that teams can feed off of.

“I was surprised to see it on the (ESPN) top 10 because usually a hustle play like that isn’t in the top 10.”

Jefferson has started 27 games and is averaging 9.2 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds. The Bluejays are 22-6 overall and 11-4 in conference.

“Damien brings work ethic. That’s No. 1,” McDermott said. “He’s accepted the role we’ve asked of him. He’s shooting an incredible percentage and he’s picking his spots on the offensive end to score when we really need him to. And his defense? He’s definitely been one of the key guys.”

Jefferson, a transfer from New Mexico, averaged 23.4 points and 9.8 rebounds his senior year at EC Central. His father, Everette, also played at New Mexico, but Damien left after his freshman season when he played in 29 of 31 games as a true freshman.

“He’s continued to improve ever since he stepped on campus,” McDermott said. “He’s really done a terrific job for us. He’s really improved in all facets of the game.”

In other men’s college basketball news,

• Northern Illinois senior Eugene German (21st Century) hit a long 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left in a 73-71 victory on the road over Eastern Michigan on Feb. 25.

German, who scored a game-high 27 points and buried seven 3-pointers, helped the Huskies rally from a 17-point deficit.

Women’s swimming

Michigan’s Vanessa Krause (Chesterton) had a huge final meet for the Wolverines, who finished runner-up to Ohio State at the Big Ten Championships.

Krause was fourth in the 100 butterfly, fifth in the 200 butterfly and helped the 200-yard freestyle relay take second.

Wrestling

Wabash’s Darden Schurg (Crown Point) was the runner-up at 174 pounds at the NCAA Division III Regional in Adrian, Michigan, over the weekend.

The defending 174-pound Division III national champion lost 2-1 to top-ranked Cornell Beachem of Mount St. Joseph’s in the championship.

Schurg advances to the NCAA Division III Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa March 13-14.

Teammate Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic) was fourth overall at 125 pounds. The Griffith resident registered two pins and a technical fall early on, but lost two back-to-back one-point decisions, including a 3-2 loss in the third-place match.

Men’s swimming

Wabash’s Wesley Slaughter (Chesterton) broke his own school record in the 50-yard freestyle in 20.57 seconds at the Indiana University First Chance Meet in Bloomington.

The junior standout improved his position for the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships where he is currently tied for 28th in the nation.

Women’s bowling

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Angelique McKeny (Boone Grove) led the team to the championship at the Flyers Classic on Feb. 23.

The senior was named to the All-Tournament team with a 184.33 average.

Sophomore Samantha Bugno (Highland) also competed and rolled a 174.50 average for Kentucky Wesleyan.

Softball

Miranda Elish (Crown Point) went eight innings in the win as No. 3 Texas snapped top-ranked UCLA’s 23-game winning streak Thursday in a 6-4 victory in Los Angeles. Elish (8-2) had seven strikeouts and also went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

On Friday, Elish went the final two innings as Texas rallied past No. 2 Washington 8-6.

• University of Indianapolis sophomore Amy Kaniewski (Munster) picked up her first collegiate save in a 5-1 victory over Lake Erie.

Kaniewski has a 0.89 ERA in relief.

Men’s track and field

Pittsburgh’s Daveon Finley (Portage) was eighth overall in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.05 seconds at the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships in South Bend Saturday.

• Marian University's Tyler Thomas (Andrean) was second in the 60 meters in 6.88 seconds at the Steemer Showcase in Springfield, Ohio. Charles Crayton II (Hobart) was fifth in the event, while Matt Wielgus (Crown Point) turned in the seventh-fastest time in program history in the 1,000 meters at 2:36:48 to finish sixth.

• Wabash freshman Brandon English (Portage) was second in shot put with a career-best 14.71 meters (48 feet, 3 ¼ inches) as the Little Giants won their seventh North Coast Athletic Conference Indoor Championship Saturday.

Women’s track and field

Western Michigan’s Jasmine McLemore (Michigan City) was seventh in the 400-meter dash at the Alex Wilson Invitational at Notre Dame.

The senior posted a personal-best time of 57.83 seconds in the event.

Women’s basketball

Trine University’s Katy Steers (Portage) was named first-team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

The senior standout played in all 25 regular season games and led the conference in assists (112), assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) and steals (60). She was also in the top 10 in both free throws made (sixth, 67) and free-throw percentage (sixth).

Steers, the team’s only senior, has played in 112 career games and led the team to a NCAA Division III Sweet 16 appearance in 2018. The program has gone 97-15 during her career as a four-year starter.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Related to this story

Most Popular

