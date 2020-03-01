REGION COLLEGIANS: Damien Jefferson’s hustle contagious at Creighton

On the road in a tight contest at then-No. 10 Seton Hall. Creighton needed a play.

Damien Jefferson to the rescue.

The former EC Central standout had a defection and diving steal that was on the ESPN highlights on Feb. 12 that turned all the momentum Creighton’s way in a huge 87-82 road victory in Big East Conference action.

“That play against Seton Hall will live in our film room for many years to come because it was a winning play,” said Creighton coach Greg McDermott. “It’s a play that can change the complexion of a game.

“It’s a play like that that sends a message.”

Jefferson ended up with 18 points, a team-high nine rebounds, two steals and two assists in the victory.

But that one steal summed up the blue-collar win.

“I saw (McDermott) look at me with that stare of you better dive for that,” Jefferson explained. “It was key for us because those are the type of plays that teams can feed off of.

“I was surprised to see it on the (ESPN) top 10 because usually a hustle play like that isn’t in the top 10.”