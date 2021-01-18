 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REGION COLLEGIANS: DeAndre Gholston finds a home at Milwaukee
alert top story urgent
REGION COLLEGIANS

REGION COLLEGIANS: DeAndre Gholston finds a home at Milwaukee

{{featured_button_text}}

DeAndre Gholston has made his rounds, but it seems like he’s finally found a home at Milwaukee.

A year at Kent State, one season at Tallahassee Community College in Florida, and now he’s close to home and starting in the Horizon League for the Panthers.

“We love having Dre on our team — he’s a special member,” head coach Pat Baldwin said. “Dre has an infectious personality that keeps everyone feeling good. On the court, Dre is an intense competitor and wants to win at every cost.

“He brings such a high level of competitiveness and will to win to our team.”

Gholston, a 21st Century product, has started every game for Milwaukee (5-4).

The 6-foot-5 junior guard is first in both scoring at 13.3 points per game and rebounding (5.0). He leads the team in 3-pointers made and is tied for first in steals.

“Dre is extremely versatile,” Baldwin said. “He shoots it well and he can attack on the dribble and finish at the rim. You’ll see him post up smaller guards or wings.

“He’s tough, competitive and extremely unselfish.”

Gholston spent last season at Tallahassee Community College where he played in 33 games and averaged 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds a game. He earned second team All-Panhandle Conference honors and shot 50.4% from the field and 44.1% on 3-point attempts.

“We watched DeAndre early in the fall of 2019 and what caught our eye was his toughness,” Baldwin said. “He can really do so many things on the floor, but one thing we really liked was he performs well within the team concept. That has been extraordinary for us.”

In other men’s college basketball news,

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard (EC Central) hit a career-best five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in the team’s 78-54 victory over Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

• Grace College’s Jake Wadding (Chesterton) scored a career-high 21 points in the team’s 91-87 victory over previously-unbeaten and NAIA top-ranked Indiana Wesleyan (18-1) on Jan. 6.

• Manchester University’s CJ Hampton (Griffith) had nine points and five rebounds in the team’s 84-81 season-opening win over Adrian College.

Matt Westman (Michigan City) chipped in eight points, two rebounds, and an assist for the Spartans.

Wrestling

Indiana University’s Donnell Washington (Portage) was the team’s lone winner in a 39-3 loss to Illinois.

Washington pulled out a 6-3 decision at 174 pounds.

In an exhibition match, Jacob Moran (Portage) won at 125 pounds.

• Wartburg College is ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division III FloWrestling preseason poll.

Kris Rumph (Portage) is top-ranked in Division III at 133 pounds. The junior went 17-1 last season and went a perfect 10-0 in dual-meet competition.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts