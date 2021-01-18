REGION COLLEGIANS: DeAndre Gholston finds a home at Milwaukee

DeAndre Gholston has made his rounds, but it seems like he’s finally found a home at Milwaukee.

A year at Kent State, one season at Tallahassee Community College in Florida, and now he’s close to home and starting in the Horizon League for the Panthers.

“We love having Dre on our team — he’s a special member,” head coach Pat Baldwin said. “Dre has an infectious personality that keeps everyone feeling good. On the court, Dre is an intense competitor and wants to win at every cost.

“He brings such a high level of competitiveness and will to win to our team.”

Gholston, a 21st Century product, has started every game for Milwaukee (5-4).

The 6-foot-5 junior guard is first in both scoring at 13.3 points per game and rebounding (5.0). He leads the team in 3-pointers made and is tied for first in steals.

“Dre is extremely versatile,” Baldwin said. “He shoots it well and he can attack on the dribble and finish at the rim. You’ll see him post up smaller guards or wings.

“He’s tough, competitive and extremely unselfish.”