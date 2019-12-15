Don’t be surprised if you see an all-area starting lineup at Drake this basketball season.
Seriously.
With five players from the Times coverage area making up a third of the roster — and all producing in big ways for the Bulldogs — you might catch two Griffith products (brothers Anthony and Tremell Murphy), two Merrillville alums (D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson) and Bishop Noll grad Roman Penn making up a solid starting five.
Drake is already off to an 8-3 start with each averaging over 5 points per game.
Anthony Murphy, Wilkins and Penn have all started every game, while Jackson is the team’s top reserve. Tremell Murphy has started all five games he’s played in.
Anthony Murphy is the team’s second-leading scoring at 10.5 points per game.
“Anthony stepped into a bigger role at the end of last season and kept that going,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “He’s developed into a leader of our program and is a guy we’re looking forward to having an outstanding season.”
Penn, a Calumet City native and transfer from Siena, is first on the team in scoring (10.7 ppg), assists (5.1) and steals (22).
“Roman is the ultimate quarterback for our team, both offensively and defensively,” DeVries said. “He just makes all the winning plays and does all the things that affect winning and putting his teammates in position to excel.”
Wilkins, a sophomore, is third in both scoring at 9.5 points and assists (1.5).
“D.J. started an entire season as a freshman (30 games) and we’ve really relied on him to help with all the new guys,” DeVries said. “We’ve been extremely pleased with his overall leadership.”
Jackson, the team’s top reserve, averages 5 points per game. He had a career-high 15 off the bench in a win over Kennesaw State on Nov. 7.
“Jonah’s been a huge spark plug off the bench,” DeVries said. “His ability to shoot has really been instrumental in getting our offense to go and perform at a high level.”
In other men’s basketball news,
• Manchester University’s CJ Hampton (Griffith) had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Rose-Hulman. It was the team’s first win over Rose-Hulman since 2017. Hampton, a junior, added nine points and eight rebounds in a loss to Hanover.
Men’s swimming
Wabash’s Wesley Slaughter (Chesterton) was named the school’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week.
Slaughter, a biochemistry major, broke the program’s record in the 50-yard freestyle and added a meet record in the 100 free at the Gail Moll Pebworth Invitational. The junior was also a part of two meet-record setting relays (400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard freestyle relay) at the same meet.
Volleyball
Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara (Marian Catholic) was one of eight players selected to the 2019 Big Ten All-Freshman team and also was named second team all-Big Ten. She is the first player in program history to receive both honors in a single year.
Thomas-Ailara topped the Wildcats with 24 double-digit kill games totaling 398 kills and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors four times. She ranked second in the Big Ten in kills per set and was top-15 in service aces.
Football
North Central (Illinois) College’s Adam Maluchnik (Andrean) has appeared in all 14 games for the team. The junior linebacker helped the Cardinals (13-1) into the NCAA Division III national championship after Saturday’s stunning 45-14 victory over host and previously unbeaten Muhlenberg (Pa.). Maluchnik had two tackles and recovered a fumble in the win. Senior tight end Tyler Egan (Mount Carmel) has two TD receptions this season for North Central.
The Cardinals will play Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday in Shenandoah, Texas for the national championship.
• Wheaton College’s Dallas McRae, a Crown Point native, was named the 2019 D3football.com All-North Region Defensive Player of the Year.
The senior defensive tackle led Division III’s top-ranked defense with 18 ½ tackles for loss (-102 yards) and 8 ½ sacks. He registered 52 tackles, including 36 solo stops. He also had a team-high eight quarterback hurries, forced a fumble and recovered one.
Women’s basketball
William Penn’s Brenda Pennington (Bishop Noll) earned Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors.
The senior guard guided the team to a 3-0 record, including 20 points in a victory over Clarke, and added a career-high 24 points in a win over Evangel. She forced overtime against Evangel with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
For the week, Pennington averaged 18 points, five rebounds and 4.7 assists.