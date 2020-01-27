REGION COLLEGIANS: Local trio key to IU South Bend’s success

Balance has been the key at Indiana University-South Bend.

It doesn’t hurt to have some local kids in the mix, as well.

The Titans are off to a 19-3 start, thanks to balanced scoring and some Region flavor. With nine players averaging over five points a game, it’s been a successful run this season.

LaPorte product Kyleigh Kubik is the team’s second leading scorer (11.1 points per game), while Lake Central alums Kylie Fehrman and Rachael Robards, both starters, are third and fourth, respectively, in scoring at 8.8 and 8.2 ppg. The squad is averaging close to 74 points a game, while allowing only 58.

Kubik, a senior guard, is a transfer from Grand Valley State, a Division II school. She’s a three-year starter at the NAIA school.

“Kyleigh is a high-character, do-right person and has represented our program with excellence,” IUSB coach Steve Bruce said. “She is a shooting extraordinaire, has a great feel for the flow of the game, and plays with tremendous poise.”

The LC tandem of Robards and Fehrman has been huge. The duo combine for 17 points a game, while Robards leads the team in rebounds (4.4). The program is no stranger to success with former Indians as Vicki Gard was a three-year letter winner.