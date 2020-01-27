REGION COLLEGIANS: Local trio key to IU South Bend’s success

Balance has been the key at Indiana University-South Bend.
It doesn’t hurt to have some local kids in the mix, as well.
The Titans are off to a 19-3 start, thanks to balanced scoring and some Region flavor. With nine players averaging over five points a game, it’s been a successful run this season.
LaPorte product Kyleigh Kubik is the team’s second leading scorer (11.1 points per game), while Lake Central alums Kylie Fehrman and Rachael Robards, both starters, are third and fourth, respectively, in scoring at 8.8 and 8.2 ppg. The squad is averaging close to 74 points a game, while allowing only 58.
Kubik, a senior guard, is a transfer from Grand Valley State, a Division II school. She’s a three-year starter at the NAIA school.
“Kyleigh is a high-character, do-right person and has represented our program with excellence,” IUSB coach Steve Bruce said. “She is a shooting extraordinaire, has a great feel for the flow of the game, and plays with tremendous poise.”
The LC tandem of Robards and Fehrman has been huge. The duo combine for 17 points a game, while Robards leads the team in rebounds (4.4). The program is no stranger to success with former Indians as Vicki Gard was a three-year letter winner.
“I have always been a fan of the Lake Central players,” said Bruce, a former assistant at Valparaiso University. “They are very well-coached from Marc Urban and now Joe Huppenthal. They are such winning people, true believers and fiercely loyal.”
IU South Bend just had a 12-game winning streak snapped in a 69-42 loss to No. 8 St Francis (Joliet). Prior to that, the team’s last loss was on Nov. 16 in a 95-92 setback to Olivet-Nazarene. The Titans got payback in that setback with an 80-58 thumping of Olivet-Nazarene on Jan. 11.
Women’s bowling
Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was 76th at the Kegel/ISBPA Midwest Collegiate Classic in Addison, Illinois, on Jan. 18-19.
Carey rolled a 929 to help the Warriors take fifth among 57 teams at the USBC Tier 1 competition.
Elsewhere, Kentucky Wesleyan’s Angelique McKeny (Boone Grove) and Samantha Bugno (Highland) were 152nd and 154th, respectively.
The University of Saint Francis (Joliet, Illinois) was the overall champion. Samantha Hatagan (Valparaiso) and Kaitlyn Yearsich (Lake Central) were 175th and 324th, respectively.
Men’s bowling
Calumet College's Daniel Chinn was the champion with a 1,179 total at the Kegel/ISBPA Midwest Collegiate Classic.
Kevin McCune (Andrean) was eighth with a 1,120 as Calumet College was third.
Zach Carter (Portage) competed for Lindenwood.
Wrestling
Michigan State’s Jake Tucker (Mount Carmel grad/Lowell resident) leads the team with 19 victories this season. The redshirt junior is 19-5 at 157 pounds.
• Wabash’s Daylan Schurg (Crown Point) was 3-0 as the NCAA Division III No. 4-ranked Little Giants won the 2020 Max Servies Duals. Wabash beat Millikin University, Manchester and Kentucky Wesleyan.
Men’s basketball
Manchester’s CJ Hampton (Griffith) averaged 17.5 points a game last week when the team lost to Defiance and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference-leading Franklin.
The junior had 21 against Defiance and added 14 against Franklin.
Women’s indoor track
Manchester University’s Ana Acevedo (Chesterton) was third in the 800 meters at the Rose-Hulman “Friday Night Spikes” Meet.
The senior finished in 2 minutes, 23.61 seconds, just two seconds shy off her personal best.
