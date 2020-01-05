Emma Nolan has quietly gone about her business at St. John’s University.
However, the Michigan City Marquette product definitely made some noise on Dec. 15. The true freshman started and finished with 11 points and three rebounds in a 74-70 loss to then-No. 8 Florida State.
“Emma has shown great progress each and every game,” St. John’s women’s coach Joe Tartamella said. “She continues to improve and her versatility has started to shine through with her playing both inside and out.
“We expect her to continue to grow and help us as we head into Big East play.”
Emma and her twin sister, Sophia, are still getting acclimated to big-time college basketball.
“A majority of freshmen across the country face the same challenges,” Tartamella explained. “Each individual player has their own timeline of success, but we are really happy with their progress and look forward to seeing them grow at St. John’s. They are both even better people than players.”
Emma has started 11 games and appeared in all 14 thus far. She’s averaging 5.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game and is second on the team with six blocks. Sophia has appeared in seven games for the 10-4 squad, which opened up Big East play on Saturday with a 71-54 victory over Georgetown.
• In other women’s college basketball news, Wright State’s Michal Miller (Michigan City) is second on the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game. The senior has started all 15 games for the Raiders (8-7).
Sophomore Jenasae Bishop (EC Central) has appeared in three games.
• Indiana University South Bend’s Kyleigh Kubik (LaPorte) tied a career-high with 24 points in the team’s 91-82 victory over Bethel University.
Rachael Robards (Lake Central) added 15 points for the Titans (15-1), who won their seventh-straight contest.
Men’s basketball
Northern Illinois senior Eugene German (21st Century) continues to lead the Mid-American Conference in scoring at 20.7 points per game.
German ranks 27th nationally in scoring and is now at 1,859 career points. Following Saturday’s 26-point effort in a 73-72 victory over Buffalo, German is now second all-time on the program’s career scoring list. The victory over Buffalo on the road snapped an 11-game losing skid in Buffalo and was the team’s first win at Alumni Area since 2003.
Former Merrillville standout T.J. Lux is NIU’s all-time leading scorer with 1,996 career points.
Women’s bowling
Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Women’s Bowler of the Week.
The junior standout rolled 1,186 in five games at the Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic to claim her second title of the season. Carey added a perfect game in the third game of the day.
She followed that effort with a runner-up finish at the Roto Grip Keystone Quaker Classic with a score of 1,017. She led the Warriors to a first and second-place finish, respectively, at the USBC Tier I tournaments.
Wrestling
Michigan State’s Jake Tucker (Mount Carmel/Lowell) went 4-0 at 157 pounds at the South Beach Duals. The redshirt junior has the team’s best record at 11-2 this season.
• Northwestern’s Lucas Davison (Chesterton) was third at 197 pounds at the 57th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships.
• Purdue’s Kendall Coleman (Mount Carmel) was fourth overall at 157 pounds at the Midlands Championships.