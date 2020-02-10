REGION COLLEGIANS: South Central’s Popplewell on her ‘A’ game

It’s safe to say Riley Popplewell takes basketball and academics very seriously at South Carolina-Upstate.

The South Central product has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and is the reigning Big South Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year.

She’s also a four-year starter for the Division I school located in Spartanburg.

“Riley’s a class act,” coach Tammy George said. “She’s a true student-athlete. She gives our program her best effort in the classroom and on the court. She’s always sacrificed for the better of the team.

“She’s a true team player that just goes all out in everything she does for us.”

Popplewell, a 5-foot-11 senior, hit a career-high 15 free throws — without a miss — in a 70-62 loss to Longwood on Jan. 11.

She’s top 10 in program history in career rebounds and has been steady in the stat book since she arrived on campus.

“Riley does all the little things that go unnoticed on stat sheets,” said George, who is into her 15th season at USC-Upstate. “She sets screens, she dives on the floor, she gets deflections. Her effort has been 110 percent every practice and every game.