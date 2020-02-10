You are the owner of this article.
REGION COLLEGIANS: South Central’s Popplewell on her ‘A’ game

Riley Popplewell

South Carolina-Upstate's Riley Popplewell, a South Central product, is fourth in the Big South Conference in rebounds per game. The fourth-year starter has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

 Provided

It’s safe to say Riley Popplewell takes basketball and academics very seriously at South Carolina-Upstate.

The South Central product has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and is the reigning Big South Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year.

She’s also a four-year starter for the Division I school located in Spartanburg.

“Riley’s a class act,” coach Tammy George said. “She’s a true student-athlete. She gives our program her best effort in the classroom and on the court. She’s always sacrificed for the better of the team.

“She’s a true team player that just goes all out in everything she does for us.”

Popplewell, a 5-foot-11 senior, hit a career-high 15 free throws — without a miss — in a 70-62 loss to Longwood on Jan. 11.

She’s top 10 in program history in career rebounds and has been steady in the stat book since she arrived on campus.

“Riley does all the little things that go unnoticed on stat sheets,” said George, who is into her 15th season at USC-Upstate. “She sets screens, she dives on the floor, she gets deflections. Her effort has been 110 percent every practice and every game.

“Her game is not flashy and when you look at the stat sheet, you see she had close to a double-double every game. She’s been a pleasure to coach.”

Popplewell was also named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District Team, which was announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America last season. The education major was just one of three Big South Conference players to earn such recognition.

Popplewell is fourth in the conference in rebounding average at over seven a game. She’s over 600 career rebounds to rank in the top 10 among program career leaders.

• William Penn’s Brenda Pennington (Bishop Noll) is 10th in the NAIA in total assists (113) and ninth in the nation in assists-to-turnover ratio (2.7). The senior guard is tops on the team in steals (32), rebound average (4.5) and minutes per game (34.3).

Pennington, who is tied for first on the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game, has led the club to an 18-5 record.

• St. John’s got 12 points from Emma Nolan (Marquette) in its 74-68 victory over Georgetown. It was Nolan’s first double-digit scoring effort in the Big East this season and matched her career high.

Wrestling

Northwestern’s Lucas Davison (Chesterton) is unbeaten in duals this season at 197 pounds. Davison, a redshirt freshman, has won six straight Big Ten Conference matches and is 9-0 in duals.

Women’s bowling

Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Women’s Bowler of the Week.

It is the third time this season and 12th time in her career she has received the honor.

Carey led the NAIA No. 1-ranked Warriors to their third straight conference title. She had a four-game series of 792 (188-225-211-168) to win her third tournament of the season, this time by 27 pins.

Men’s indoor track

Earlham College’s Noah Scherf (Michigan City) ran an indoor personal-best time of 9:01.92 in the 3,000 meters at the Rose-Hulman Fightin’ Engineers Invitational. Scherf shaved nearly three seconds off his previous indoor best time of 9:04.74.

• Marian University’s Adam Gasaway (LaPorte) and Matt Wielgus (Crown Point) were fifth and six, respectively, in the 1,000 meters at the Olivet Nazarene Invite.

Baseball

Franklin College is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2020 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title this spring.

The Grizzlies, who finished with a 31-15 record in 2019, received 94 points overall compared to Rose-Hulman’s 86 in a preseason poll.

Franklin has two local players to watch in the HCAC’s preseason report. Munster duo Alex Mis and Logan Demkovich both played key roles last season. Mis, a senior catcher/designated hitter, batted .253 with eight doubles, three homers and 27 RBI, while Demkovich, a junior catcher, hit .300 with five doubles, two homers and 20 RBI.

Softball

Manchester's Haley Perez (Portage) was listed as a player to watch this season in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The junior pitcher is a two-time honorable mention conference player. She won six games and threw 79 innings in the circle last season. She also hit three homers.

Additionally, junior Alexis Mokos (Hanover Central) earned first-team all-HCAC honors last year after hitting .394 with nine doubles, four homers and 30 RBI. She also had a .459 on-base percentage and .596 slugging percentage.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at  bjwaddle@comcast.net.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

