REGION COLLEGIANS: Trine ‘Steers’ in the right direction

There’s a Swiss Army knife and then there’s Katy Steers.

Pretty much the same concept.

The Portage product and standout basketball player at Trine University in Angola, Indiana does a little bit of everything for the Thunder.

“You name it, she does it for us,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “What we’ve come to expect from Katy is leading us on both ends of the floor. That’s always been a constant with her.

“She’s our leader — there’s no question about that. She’s the only senior on our team and she’s the piston that makes us go.”

Steers is a four-year starter for Trine, which has won three straight Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) championships, two MIAA conference tournament titles and has made three straight trips to the NCAA Division III tournament during her career.

Steers is so versatile that she was moved to point guard due to an injury as a sophomore and has held the reins since. She’s first in the conference in assists (4.2) per game, assists-to-turnover ratio (2.6) and steals (2.4).