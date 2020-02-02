REGION COLLEGIANS: Trine ‘Steers’ in the right direction
REGION COLLEGIANS: Trine ‘Steers’ in the right direction

Katy Steers

Trine University's Katy Steers, a Portage grad, leads the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) in assists and steals per game and also assists-to-turnover ratio. The four-year starter has led the program to a 93-14 record during her career.

 Provided

There’s a Swiss Army knife and then there’s Katy Steers.

Pretty much the same concept.

The Portage product and standout basketball player at Trine University in Angola, Indiana does a little bit of everything for the Thunder.

“You name it, she does it for us,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “What we’ve come to expect from Katy is leading us on both ends of the floor. That’s always been a constant with her.

“She’s our leader — there’s no question about that. She’s the only senior on our team and she’s the piston that makes us go.”

Steers is a four-year starter for Trine, which has won three straight Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) championships, two MIAA conference tournament titles and has made three straight trips to the NCAA Division III tournament during her career.

Steers is so versatile that she was moved to point guard due to an injury as a sophomore and has held the reins since. She’s first in the conference in assists (4.2) per game, assists-to-turnover ratio (2.6) and steals (2.4).

“She’s relentless on defense,” Rang said. “We pride ourselves on defense and Katy has been the best on-ball defender I have ever coached. She is one of the reasons we have been ranked nationally in defense the past couple of years.”

Steers helped the Thunder to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018 and has the team off to a 16-4 record, including 10-1 in the conference. Trine’s only conference loss was to unbeaten Hope College (20-0). The Thunder are on an eight-game winning streak and Steers has helped the program to an overall record of 93-14 in her four years as a starter.

“Katy has been a special player here at Trine,” Rang said. “The best thing I can say about her is she’s a winner. She doesn’t care about stats, she just wants to win. She will leave our program as one of the winningest players ever in Trine history. That’s pretty impressive.”

Men’s swimming

Wabash junior Wesley Slaughter (Chesterton) posted two individual victories in Saturday’s double-dual meet at the University of Illinois-Chicago, a Division I school. Slaughter won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.03 and added a victory in the 100 freestyle with a winning time of 45.57 for the Little Giants, a Division III program.

Men’s indoor track

Earlham College’s Noah Scherf (Michigan City) was the 5,000-meter run champion at the Coach Rob NCAC/OAC/HCAC Challenge in Ohio.

The junior had a new personal-record indoor time of 15 minutes, 33.91 seconds.

• Franklin College’s JP Osafo (Chesterton) had two top-10 finishes and set new personal bests at the Rose-Hulman Friday Night Spikes Invite.

The freshman was eighth in the 60-meter dash (7.64 seconds) and was fifth in the 200-meter dash (23.97 seconds).

• Rose-Hulman’s Cameron Prisby (Lake Central) won the pole vault with a leap of 15 feet at the Friday Night Spikes Invite — the best effort in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference this season and a new personal best.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

