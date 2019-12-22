Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz was trying to motivate West Side’s Dana Evans.
You can say it worked.
“I challenged her and I think I offended her,” Walz said. “I told her just because you’re 5-foot-6, doesn’t mean you’re a point guard. I think she kind of took that to heart because she played 40 minutes in a game (against Tennessee-Chattanooga) and had one assist. The next game out (Boise State) she had six or eight assists and I get a text that says, ‘I guess six to eight assists from a wing (player) isn’t bad?’
“I just laughed and said, ‘That’s true. That’s really good.’ She’s finally taking it now and understanding that as a point guard she’s got to get others involved.”
Evans must have gotten the message. She’s coming off an 18-point, 10-assist effort in a 67-66 road win over previously unbeaten Kentucky.
She ranks second in the ACC in scoring and leads the league and is 10th in the country with 33 made 3-pointers. She is shooting 49% from beyond the arc, which is also tops in the conference.
“Dana’s put the time in. One thing I’ll say about her is she was (living) in the gym all summer,” Walz said. “She was working on her 3-point shot and pushing herself to get better.”
Evans has paid her dues and then some. She went from the ACC Sixth Player of the Year last season to the team’s starting point guard. She leads the team in points at 19.3 per game, and is also tops in assists (4.1) and minutes played (33.4).
“I think I’m more comfortable and more relaxed and really starting to let the game come to me,” Evans said. “I think coming off the bench (the last two seasons) kept me motivated.”
Evans was recently honored as the espnW National Player of the Week and ACC Player of the Week following her performance at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
She had 19 points and was a perfect 10-of-10 on free throws in a win over Texas-Arlington and followed that up with 17 points and six assists in a victory over then-No. 1 Oregon.
The Cardinals are 11-1 on the season and ranked sixth in the country.
In other women’s college basketball news,
• Purdue-Fort Wayne’s Hannah Albrecht (Crown Point) was named the Summit League’s Player of the Week.
The senior had a career-high 30 points to lead a 14-point, comeback win over Evansville. Albrecht also added 13 points against Eastern Michigan, while hitting 8-of-13 shots from 3-point range and was 9-of-10 shooting from the free throw line in two games.
In the win over Evansville, Albrecht played all 40 minutes, hit the go-ahead bucket, and had 19 of her 30 points in the second half.
Football
North Central (Illinois) College won the NCAA Division III National Championship on Friday night in a 41-14 victory over Wisconsin-Whitewater in Shenandoah, Texas.
Adam Maluchnik (Andrean) had two tackles in the victory. Other area athletes on the roster include: Tyler Egan (Mount Carmel), Jordan Kraft (Hobart), Daniel Morales (Mount Carmel), Rafael Rios (Highland), Milan Dezelich (Kankakee Valley) and Steven Niemann (Highland).
• The University of Buffalo’s Matt Otwinowski (LaPorte) was named Academic All-Mid-American Conference.
The senior linebacker, who is second on the team with 76 tackles, is an accounting major with a 3.89 grade-point average.
Otwinowski had four tackles in Friday’s 31-9 victory over Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl.
• Marian University's Charles Salary (LaPorte) was named the 2019 NAIA National Player of the Year. He's the first Marian University player to ever earn the honor. He was honored before the team’s 40-38 loss to top-ranked Morningside in Saturday’s NAIA National Championship in Grambling, Louisiana.
The senior running back was a First-Team All-American and the MSFA Mideast League Offensive Player of the Year. He finished the regular season with 1,240 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.
In the NAIA championship Saturday night, Salary ran for 111 yards while Ethan Darter (Lake Central) threw for 291 yards and five TDs in the Knights’ only loss of the season.
Matt Plesac (Hobart) connected on five PATs and a 34-yard field goal for Marian (12-1).
• Kent State’s Nate Wormack (LaPorte) started at center in the team’s 51-41 victory over Utah State in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl Friday. The victory was the program’s first-ever bowl win. Warnock finished his career by starting 37-consecutive games.
Wrestling
Indiana Tech’s AJ Fowler (Calumet) was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Week.
The freshman went 3-0 at the Warriors Duals for the No. 17-ranked Warriors at 285 pounds.
• Michigan State’s Jake Tucker (Mount Carmel, 157 pounds) and Drew Hughes (Lowell, 165 pounds) were runners-up in their respective weight classes at the Cougar Clash Invite at the University of Illinois-Edwardsville.
The Spartans finished third overall behind No. 19 Missouri and No. 8 Wisconsin.
Volleyball
Purdue’s Emma Terwilliger (Valparaiso) played in 111 sets this past season. The sophomore helped the Boilermakers (24-8) to the NCAA Sweet 16 where they lost to top-ranked Baylor 3-1.
Women’s soccer
Riley Garcia (Wheeler) will continue her career at St. Ambrose University in Iowa. Garcia will join former area standouts Molly McLaughlin (Chesterton) and Alyssa Schichner (Andrean) on the roster.