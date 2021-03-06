Region natives help Drake advance to Missouri Valley Conference title game

Roman Penn and Tank Hemphill didn’t play in Drake’s thrilling win over Missouri State on Saturday afternoon, but the Region natives left their mark on the final play.
Drake’s Joseph Yesufu sliced through Missouri State’s defense and scored a layup with 2.5 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs to a 71-69 win in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals in St. Louis.
Yesufu, who has emerged as a star for the Bulldogs after Penn (Bishop Noll) and Hemphill (Michigan City) went down with injuries, had 25 points while Griffith product Tremell Murphy added 20 points and seven rebounds.
“We’re trying to bring this home for (Penn and Hemphill),” Yesufu said. “They went down earlier in the season and this is what they would want. Tank has constantly been in my ear (as well as) Roman, telling me to be more aggressive. I’m very thankful for them because they expect better out of me.”
While Penn (Bishop Noll) is out for the season with a left foot injury, Hemphill is expected to be healthy for the postseason should Drake make it to the NCAA tournament or NIT. Drake coach Darian DeVries reiterated after Saturday’s win that Hemphill would not play in Sunday’s Arch Madness title game against Loyola.
“We don’t want to risk him playing (today) and take any type of step back,” DeVries said. “Right now he’s on course to play (in a postseason tournament) and we want to make sure we give him that opportunity, whatever it ends up being.”
With two of his Region teammates watching from the sidelines, Murphy took it upon himself to will the Bulldogs to the title game. The senior forward was 8 of 10 from the floor as Drake outscored Missouri State 48-36 in the paint. Murphy’s only two misses came from outside the 3-point line.
Murphy nearly joined Penn and Hemphill as a spectator late in the game when he took a hit to the nose in the final minute of action. Murphy began bleeding profusely from his nose and needed several pieces of cotton to help stop the bleeding. Play was stopped as officials went to the monitor, giving Drake’s athletic training staff more time to stop the bleeding. Murphy ended up staying in the game without a break.
“I was hoping that cotton would hold for about 50 more seconds,” DeVries said. “Tremell is a tough guy and there’s no way he was coming out of the game.”
The Bulldogs (25-3) will now get a crack at nationally ranked Loyola in today’s title game, as Drake looks to win its first Arch Madness title since 2008.
“There’s pressure on every single game,” Murphy said. “(Today) is a big game. The guys are ready for it. The coaches are ready for it. We mentally prepared for this game.”