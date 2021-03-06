Region natives help Drake advance to Missouri Valley Conference title game

Roman Penn and Tank Hemphill didn’t play in Drake’s thrilling win over Missouri State on Saturday afternoon, but the Region natives left their mark on the final play.

Drake’s Joseph Yesufu sliced through Missouri State’s defense and scored a layup with 2.5 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs to a 71-69 win in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals in St. Louis.

Yesufu, who has emerged as a star for the Bulldogs after Penn (Bishop Noll) and Hemphill (Michigan City) went down with injuries, had 25 points while Griffith product Tremell Murphy added 20 points and seven rebounds.

“We’re trying to bring this home for (Penn and Hemphill),” Yesufu said. “They went down earlier in the season and this is what they would want. Tank has constantly been in my ear (as well as) Roman, telling me to be more aggressive. I’m very thankful for them because they expect better out of me.”

While Penn (Bishop Noll) is out for the season with a left foot injury, Hemphill is expected to be healthy for the postseason should Drake make it to the NCAA tournament or NIT. Drake coach Darian DeVries reiterated after Saturday’s win that Hemphill would not play in Sunday’s Arch Madness title game against Loyola.