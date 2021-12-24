Region rivalries set aside history to help RedHawks soar

GARY — Old rivalries die hard for Sarah Martin.
The former Kankakee Valley basketball star can remember tough games against schools like Michigan City and Highland. She vividly remembers losing to Crown Point in the final game of her high school career when a plucky sophomore named Alyna Santiago had one of her best games of the season.
Little did Martin know that just three years later, she would be teammates with Santiago, as well as a host of other Region players who have come together to bring a resurgence to the IU Northwest women’s basketball program.
“This has been super fun,” Martin said. “We all hated each other in high school and now we’ve come together to form this special bond. It’s been amazing.”
Martin averages 11.0 points per game, second on the team behind Highland grad Michaela Schmidt’s 16.1 points. The RedHawks are 11-4 this season and they’ve already more than doubled their win total from last year.
Martin and Schmidt joined the roster following a 27-win campaign in 2018-19, but the RedHawks slipped to 11-19 the following year, missing the conference tournament.
The record dropped to 5-14 last year and longtime coach Ryan Shelton stepped aside after 14 years on the job. Shelton remained IU Northwest’s director of athletics and brought in first-year coach Jesse Ford to lead the program.
“The first thing I did when I got here was I talked with all the girls and I asked them what they wanted to achieve,” Ford said. “They told me they wanted to be competitive in the conference. That’s been a focus of ours.”
Shelton already had the entire 2021-22 roster in place by the time he stepped down as head coach. Among the newcomers was Santiago, a member of Crown Point’s Class 4A state championship team from last season. The freshman has made an immediate impact and leads the team with 25 steals while appearing in all 15 games.
“For the record, I never hated any of my teammates,” Santiago said with a smile. “Everyone has really been welcoming here. We’ve all known each other, so it’s been great to be able to play with each other.”
Schmidt didn’t have trouble blending in on a roster that featured players from Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet Christian, Chesterton, EC Central, Michigan City, Lake Central and Kankakee Valley. The question for the Highland native was how the team was going to blend with Ford, an outsider who graduated from the University of Idaho and spent the last four seasons at Fisher College in Boston.
“I think we were all a little nervous,” Schmidt said. “We’re all a pretty close team and we just stuck together. We got to know Coach (Ford) and we’re even more cohesive now than we were before. Our focus is winning. You can see it with our assists and how we share the ball.”
The RedHawks are off to a 6-2 start in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and the team will have one more nonconference game on Jan. 2 against the Indiana Tech before playing the rest of the season against CCAC opponents.
With a roster stocked full with Region talent and a staff that includes former Chesterton star Abby Skube, Ford is enjoying rebuilding a winning program at IU Northwest.
“Fisher used to be in an independent conference with IU Northwest, so I knew all about the school,” Ford said. “The first thing is that basketball is a huge deal here. That was important. Now it’s just getting accustomed to all the local talent here. It was easy coming in as the head coach with these players here. It’s been a great start.”