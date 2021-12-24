Region rivalries set aside history to help RedHawks soar

“The first thing I did when I got here was I talked with all the girls and I asked them what they wanted to achieve,” Ford said. “They told me they wanted to be competitive in the conference. That’s been a focus of ours.”

Shelton already had the entire 2021-22 roster in place by the time he stepped down as head coach. Among the newcomers was Santiago, a member of Crown Point’s Class 4A state championship team from last season. The freshman has made an immediate impact and leads the team with 25 steals while appearing in all 15 games.

“For the record, I never hated any of my teammates,” Santiago said with a smile. “Everyone has really been welcoming here. We’ve all known each other, so it’s been great to be able to play with each other.”

Schmidt didn’t have trouble blending in on a roster that featured players from Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet Christian, Chesterton, EC Central, Michigan City, Lake Central and Kankakee Valley. The question for the Highland native was how the team was going to blend with Ford, an outsider who graduated from the University of Idaho and spent the last four seasons at Fisher College in Boston.