Before the season, IU Northwest coach Jesse Ford had his team write their goals for the year on pieces of paper.

Many of the slips had the same thing: Win the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and qualify for the NAIA National Championship. Now the RedHawks stand just two wins away from accomplishing that goal — and are doing so with a roster comprised largely of Region natives.

When Michaela Schmidt and Sarah Martin arrived at IUN four years ago from Highland and Kankakee Valley, respectively, there wasn't much in the way of expectations for the program. The roster was young and inexperienced.

"A lot of us didn't like each other in high school," Schmidt said; eight of her teammates are from Region schools. "We were all really talented, so then competing against each other was always something that no one wanted to do."

Any animosity that players might have brought with them to Gary quickly dissipated, however. The RedHawks family-like culture soon took hold.

"It's funny how you go full circle," Schmidt said. "Now we're all teammates and hang out all the time and are really best friends."

Andrean graduate Karli Miller transferred to IUN before the 2020-21 season and echoed Schmidt's sentiment.

"It's the people that make the difference," Miller said. "My teammates, they're my best friends. We all came from around the same area in the Region playing basketball and were all opponents and didn't like each other, but as soon as we came here it's been like a second family to me."

That atmosphere has paid dividends for the RedHawks. IUN went 11-19 in 2019-20, Schmidt's and Martin's freshman year. A year later, with Miller on the squad, the RedHawks posted a six-win regular season but managed to reach the CCAC final. Last season it was an improved 19-11 record but a first-round exit from the postseason.

This season is the year IUN hopes to put it all together. The RedHawks went 22-6 in the regular season to clinch the No. 2 seed in the CCAC tournament and beat Holy Cross in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Martin passed the 1,000-point mark for her career in the Wednesday's win despite a back surgery in April 2021 that left her questioning whether she'd play again. The KV product leads IUN in scoring at 13.8 points per game. Schmidt is right behind her at 13.7.

The rest of the RedHawks contributors have Region connections as well. Third-leading scorer Tiara Jackson is an East Chicago grad. Miller ranks fourth on the team at 8.6 points per game.

IUN's scoring versatility has been a strength for it this season — five players average seven to 14 points a game. Without one star player, opposing teams have a tougher time slowing the RedHawks offense.

Savannah Center Gymnasium — IUN's home court — will play host to the RedHawks' semifinal matchup Friday with Olivet Nazarene; the winner gets the chance to play for a berth in the national tournament.

"Our seniors, we know it's our last year," Martin said. "So we want to go out with a bang and make it as far as possible."

