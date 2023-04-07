Valparaiso University will have a familiar face on its bench for the 2023-24 season.

The Beacons Athletic Director Charles Small announced on Friday that Roger Powell Jr. has been tabbed as the team's head coach.

Powell comes by way of Gonzaga, where he served as an assistant on Mark Few's staff. The Bulldogs accumulated a 121-13 record over Powell's four seasons with the program.

Valparaiso fans might recognize Powell from his time on Bryce Drew's staff. He served as an assistant in the Region from 2011 until 2016 and was part of the staff for the program record 30-win campaign.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Powell and his family back to Valparaiso University,” Small said via press release. “His track record of on-court success started during his time as a student-athlete and has continued throughout his coaching career. Coach Powell’s experience at one of the nation’s most successful programs coupled with his familiarity with our institution will serve him well in his new role."

Powell is a Joliet, Illinois native who played his college hoops at Illinois. He also played a stint in the NBA with the Utah Jazz in 2006-07.

Powell will be the first Black head coach in the program's history.

"My family and I are extremely blessed to have the opportunity to come back to Valparaiso University, where my coaching career started,” Powell said via the press release. “Now as the head men’s basketball coach, I have some unfinished business to attend to. It’s time to get to work, so let's go Beacons!”

