Valparaiso has arrived in the Valley.
If there was any questions about whether the Crusaders belonged in the conversation for Missouri Valley Conference championship contenders, those were put to rest on Saturday afternoon as Valparaiso went into Carbondale and knocked off Southern Illinois 65-61 to improve to 4-0 in conference play.
The Crusaders led by as many as 13 points in the second half and then hung on for dear life as Southern Illinois came charging back. The Salukis got within two points with 39.1 seconds remaining, but former Southern Illinois guard Deion Lavender scored on a dish from Derrik Smits with 13 seconds left to extend the lead to two possessions. The Salukis missed two shots in the final eight seconds as Valparaiso escaped with the road victory.
“This was a special win,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said via telephone after the game. “We understand a little bit more of what it takes to win (than we did earlier this year). We’re demanding a lot from (our players), to play tough and gritty and they’ve bought into that.”
Derrik Smits led the Crusaders (11-6, 4-0) with 16 points and eight rebounds while Javon Freeman added 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freeman played a team-high 35 minutes as Valparaiso was shorthanded on Saturday with Ryan Fazekas (ankle) sitting out. The Chesterton native didn’t make the trip to Carbondale and is still day-to-day according to Lottich.
“We should find out a little bit more (Sunday),” Lottich said.
The Salukis led 17-10 with 12:07 left in the first half before the Crusaders scored seven straight points to tie the game. The teams exchanged baskets over the next two minutes before Freeman made a layup to give Valparaiso the lead for good with 4:35 left in the half. Freeman’s basket jumpstarted the Crusaders on a 12-4 run to close out the half and go into the locker room with a 32-25 lead.
“That last 10 minutes we decided to defend,” Lottich said. “When they had it up to 17-10, we weren’t defending and we weren’t being who we want to be. We defended really well for the rest of the game.”
Smits scored eight points in the first 4:19 of the second half as Valparaiso continually pounded the ball inside. Southern Illinois did the same as Kavion Pippen, the nephew of former Bulls great Scottie Pippen, had a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds.
The Salukis (9-8, 2-2) trailed 59-46 with 6:07 left when Pippen scored on a tip-in and Armon Fletcher added a layup. Two Smits free throws pushed the lead back to 11, but the Salukis responded with eight quick points, including a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit down to one possession. A putback dunk from Markus Golder gave the Crusaders some breathing room, but another Pippen layup and Fletcher free throw brought Southern Illinois within 63-61 with less than 40 seconds remaining. While Lavender’s basket may not be the visual highlight that came from Golder’s half-court game-winner against Illinois State earlier this month, it was still one of Valparaiso’s biggest shots of the season.
“With Deion having played here and for him to ice the game, it was special,” Lottich said. “It was a big time pass from Derrik.”
First place will be on the line on Tuesday night as Valparaiso travels to Loyola to take on the 2018 Final Four participants. The Ramblers (10-7, 3-1) knocked off Illinois State 67-64 on Saturday afternoon.