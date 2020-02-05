Slow start dooms Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Javon Freeman-Liberty sat in silence for several seconds on Wednesday night, trying to figure out where things went wrong for the Valparaiso men’s basketball team.

The Crusaders had another one of their all-too-familiar slow starts against Northern Iowa, falling behind by 20 points in the first half, and ultimately losing 63-51 in front of 2,030 fans at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

Freeman-Liberty was held scoreless in the first half and didn’t have a shot attempt until nearly 14 minutes into the game. The sophomore star finished with a team-high 14 points.

“I really just tried to pick my spots that felt good,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I just figured I’d move the ball and get to my right spots.”

Whatever spot Freeman-Liberty and the Crusaders picked on Wednesday, the Missouri Valley Conference leaders were right there waiting for them, particularly in the first half. Valparaiso missed 10 of its 11 3-point attempts in the first half and trailed 29-9 with 3:26 left in the half.

“It took about 17 minutes for us to start playing,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “If I knew the answer (as to why), I would give it to you guys.”

