Slow start dooms Valparaiso
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Daniel Sackey VU UNI

Valparaiso's Daniel Sackey drives against Northern Iowa, which stymied the Cruasders' offense on Wednesday. The Panthers won 63-51.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Javon Freeman-Liberty sat in silence for several seconds on Wednesday night, trying to figure out where things went wrong for the Valparaiso men’s basketball team.

The Crusaders had another one of their all-too-familiar slow starts against Northern Iowa, falling behind by 20 points in the first half, and ultimately losing 63-51 in front of 2,030 fans at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

Freeman-Liberty was held scoreless in the first half and didn’t have a shot attempt until nearly 14 minutes into the game. The sophomore star finished with a team-high 14 points.

“I really just tried to pick my spots that felt good,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I just figured I’d move the ball and get to my right spots.”

Whatever spot Freeman-Liberty and the Crusaders picked on Wednesday, the Missouri Valley Conference leaders were right there waiting for them, particularly in the first half. Valparaiso missed 10 of its 11 3-point attempts in the first half and trailed 29-9 with 3:26 left in the half.

“It took about 17 minutes for us to start playing,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “If I knew the answer (as to why), I would give it to you guys.”

Given the magnitude of Wednesday’s game, the chance for the Crusaders to get their biggest statement win of the season against the first-place Panthers, Lottich said he was “very surprised” at the slow start. Valparaiso has routinely fallen behind by double digits in the first half of Valley games, only to claw back in the second half.

“Mental lapses, lack of toughness,” Valparaiso senior Ryan Fazekas said when asked what could be leading to the first half struggles. “We have to figure it out."

The Crusaders (12-12, 5-6) battled defensively, holding Northern Iowa to 37.7% from the field and limiting the Panthers to just 13 free-throw attempts. Presumptive Valley Player of the Year AJ Green had a game-high 19 points, but was still held several points shy of his conference average.

“If you get that box score on the defensive end, Valpo normally wins that game,” Lottich said.

Fazekas finished with 12 points and two 3-pointers, but the Crusaders shot just 3 for 23 from the 3-point line. Valparaiso did get to the free-throw line 17 times in the second half, compared to just four in the first half, a clear indicator that the Crusaders were playing with more aggression out of the locker room.

“I don’t think anyone is hitting the panic button,” Lottich said. “We got the shots we wanted to get. We missed layups. We missed open shots. We guarded well.”

Valparaiso returns to the court on Sunday afternoon when the Crusaders travel to Chicago to take on Loyola. The Ramblers played one of their worst games of the season on Wednesday night, falling 68-39 to Indiana State.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

