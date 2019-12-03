YPSILANTI, Mich. — Daniel Sackey is keenly aware that Valparaiso has developed a disturbing trend when it comes to slow starts and frustrating finishes this season.
The Crusaders once again dug a big hole on Tuesday night in a road nonconference game at Eastern Michigan, only to come storming back before ultimately fizzling down the stretch in an 85-79 loss to the Eagles.
“Yes, we’ve got fight and yes, we’re resilient, but it should never come to that,” Sackey said. “We shouldn’t have to dig out of these holes to begin with. It’s been constant all season. We’ve got ourselves down in every game.”
The Crusaders (5-4) jumped out to a 10-4 lead against one of the better statistical defenses in the country. Eastern Michigan came into the game leading the nation in steals per game (12.7) and ninth in points allowed (55.1). The Eagles utilized an aggressive zone to keep Valparaiso on its heels.
Eastern Michigan rode the hot hand of Thomas Binelli into the locker room with a 42-32 halftime lead. Binelli hadn’t appeared in a game all year for the Eagles and the Italian native knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half.
“He wasn’t on (the scouting report),” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “It was clear they wanted him to shoot it.”
Like they’ve done in numerous games this season, the Crusaders scratched their way back in the second half as Javon Freeman-Liberty put the team on his shoulders. The reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the second half and Valparaiso looked on its way to a solid road victory.
“We talked in the locker room about competitive spirit,” Lottich said. “We continue to fight, but we’ve got to figure out how to come out stronger and close out late. It’s my job to figure it out.”
Sackey collected one of his career-high eight assists on a nifty pass inside to Ben Krikke to give the Crusaders their largest lead of the night at 66-60 with 7:23 remaining. Sackey used a heat check on the next possession as he attempted a long alley-oop to Freeman-Liberty that sailed out of bounds.
Eastern Michigan turned the game on its head with a 15-3 run to give the Eagles control down the stretch. Noah Morgan scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half.
“It was all defensive (breakdowns) for us,” Sackey said. “We let them get the shots that they wanted. We let them get comfortable late in the game.”
Sackey finished with six points and four steals to go along with his eight assists. Donovan Clay had 11 points and Merrillville native Mileek McMillan added nine points. Ty Groce led Eastern Michigan (7-1) with 23 points while Binelli finished with 12 points in nine minutes.