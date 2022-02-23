South Suburban completes first unbeaten regular season in program history

South Suburban accomplished two firsts, finishing the season undefeated and ranked No. 1.
The Bulldogs (27-0) are led by a trio of players: Camron Donatlan, Damarco Minor and Damontae Taylor. Each bring a different element to the team and have takeover ability.
"They are unique because we have versatile players," coach John Pigatti said. "They can play multiple positions, and you never know which player is going to have a great game on any particular night. When they all play up to their potential this team can be very lethal."
The addition of Nmesomachi Nnebedum, who is third in the country shooting 47.7% on 3-pointers, has helped space the floor. Defensively, South Suburban leads the country at steals with 16.4 per game. The next closest is Davidson-Davie at 13.6 per contest.
"The biggest surprise is that we developed a 'Big Three,'” Pigatti said. "I did not see that we would have three players scoring over 8 points a game."
His team has done one better with four guys scoring at least 12 points per game. They are: Minor (20.4 ppg), Donatlan (19.3 ppg), Taylor (17.9 ppg) and Nnebdeum (12.3 ppg).
South Suburban received a first-round bye in the NJCAA Divison-II, Region IV, District 3 playoffs. The Bulldogs will host either Illinois Valley Community College or Elgin Community College at 2 p.m. Sunday.
"I never thought we would go undefeated, even up until the last road game at Bryant & Stratton (WI) College, which was the last game of the season," Pigatti said. "We have been No. 1 in the country before but never finished the season No. 1. That does not matter now as we start the postseason."
Gallery: South Suburban plays Prairie State in men's basketball
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-54
South Suburban College's Christian Heffner defends Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-16
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti encourages his team to play better against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-22
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann goes after the loose ball against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-5
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti listens to the referee during their 95-71 defeat of Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-43
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann gets an easy layup against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-6
South Suburban College's Damarco Miner gets control of the ball against Prairie State's Humza Robinson (10) during the Bulldogs' 95-71 victory on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-39
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan tries to get around Prairie State's Dion Alexander on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-13
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan splits between two Prairie State defenders on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-52
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann blocks the shot of Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-8
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor drives over Prairie State's Dekari Graham during Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-33
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten shoots over Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-40
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan is harassed by Prairie State's Dion Alexander Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-19
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan shoots over Prairie State's Dion Alexander on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-1
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten drives to the basket against Prairie State during their 95-71 win on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-34
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan shoots over Prairie State defenders on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-14
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor scores over Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-20
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor drives over Prairie State's Will Mendez on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-4
South Suburban College's Damarco Miner drives to the basket against Prairie State's Christian Barbieri in Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-24
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor drives around Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-3
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten drives to the basket against Prairie State during Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-36
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan drives into Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-26
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten drives on Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-12
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor hangs on the rim after a dunk against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-10
South Suburban College's Cameron Donatlan drives past Prairie State's Dekari Graham in Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-57
South Suburban College's Christian Heffner leads a fast break against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-32
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan drives to the basket against Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-31
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten is tied up by Prairie State's Jaylin Brown on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-42
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor brings the ball up against Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-2
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten drives to the basket against Prairie State during Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-28
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor shoots over Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-51
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor brings the ball up court against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-37
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann grabs a rebound against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-23
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten is fouled by Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-53
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti was not pleased with the offense against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-27
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan holds off Prairie State's Will Mendez on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-17
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan has the ball tipped away by Prairie State's Humza Robinson as teammate Morgan Rashed looks on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-25
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor starts to drive around Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-21
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor drives to the basket over Prairie State's Will Mendez on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-45
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti meets with his players before the start of their game on Tuesday against Prairie State in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-55
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti shouts out a play on Tuesday against Prairie State in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-48
South Suburban College's Christian Heffner saves the ball from going out of bounds against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-15
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti talks to Damarco Minor (2) during a timeout against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-30
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten is tied up by Prairie State's Jaylin Brown on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-49
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann gets tied up with Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-46
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti relaxes with the referees before their game against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-50
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann and Prairie State's Dekari Graham battle for the ball on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-38
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor scores ahead of Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-9
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor drives over Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday during their 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-29
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten struggles to get his shot off against Prairie State's Jaylin Brown on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-18
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan is called for the charge on Prairie State's Dion Alexander on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-44
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor drives past Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-11
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti draws up a play during a timeout against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-7
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor has the ball tipped away by Prairie State's Humza Robinson during Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-35
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan drives on Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-47
South Suburban College's Christian Heffner looks for help against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-41
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann scores against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-56
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor steals the ball from Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
