South Suburban completes first unbeaten regular season in program history

South Suburban accomplished two firsts, finishing the season undefeated and ranked No. 1.

The Bulldogs (27-0) are led by a trio of players: Camron Donatlan, Damarco Minor and Damontae Taylor. Each bring a different element to the team and have takeover ability.

"They are unique because we have versatile players," coach John Pigatti said. "They can play multiple positions, and you never know which player is going to have a great game on any particular night. When they all play up to their potential this team can be very lethal."

The addition of Nmesomachi Nnebedum, who is third in the country shooting 47.7% on 3-pointers, has helped space the floor. Defensively, South Suburban leads the country at steals with 16.4 per game. The next closest is Davidson-Davie at 13.6 per contest.

"The biggest surprise is that we developed a 'Big Three,'” Pigatti said. "I did not see that we would have three players scoring over 8 points a game."

His team has done one better with four guys scoring at least 12 points per game. They are: Minor (20.4 ppg), Donatlan (19.3 ppg), Taylor (17.9 ppg) and Nnebdeum (12.3 ppg).

South Suburban received a first-round bye in the NJCAA Divison-II, Region IV, District 3 playoffs. The Bulldogs will host either Illinois Valley Community College or Elgin Community College at 2 p.m. Sunday.

"I never thought we would go undefeated, even up until the last road game at Bryant & Stratton (WI) College, which was the last game of the season," Pigatti said. "We have been No. 1 in the country before but never finished the season No. 1. That does not matter now as we start the postseason."

