South Suburban men's basketball team on hold with nationals postponed till April

SOUTH HOLLAND — Heading down Illinois Route 1 to Danville for nationals has become pretty much an annual experience for South Suburban's men.
Whether that tradition will continue this year is up in the air amid concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The Bulldogs (29-4) qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Tournament for the 10th time in coach John Pigatti's 14-year tenure by winning a district title last weekend.
On Thursday, the news came that the national tourney in Danville — originally scheduled to begin next Tuesday — has been pushed back to April 20. Also postponed were Division I men's and women's tourneys, as well as Division II women. The Division III nationals, which are being held this week, will switch to a single-elimination format and wrap up Friday.
Pigatti is resigned to the possibility that his team's season is over.
"It's postponed," he said. "But my thought is they probably will not have it because the NCAA canceled its tournament."
For now, Pigatti plans to meet with his players Friday, give them the weekend off and regroup on Monday — assuming there are no more new developments in this fast-moving story.
Pigatti has mixed feelings about the new schedule.
"It's really a Catch-22," he said. "The unfortunate thing is, by making the national tournament the guys get a chance to play in front of two to three hundred four-year schools.
"If you move it back to April 20, it's not going to help that much because most of these (colleges) are going to sign guys by April and May."
One Bulldog whose recruiting isn't likely to be affected is sophomore Courtney Carter, who leads the nation in steals, is in the top five in assists and leads the team in scoring and rebounding. He has offers from Southern Illinois Edwardsville and North Carolina Asheville, and has serious interest from Fresno State and South Alabama.
The situation is more fluid for SSC's other sophomores, who have interest from a wide range of schools and were counting on showcasing their skills at nationals. But with the tourney postponement and guidance Thursday from the National Association of Basketball Coaches to suspend recruiting for the rest of March, their future is up in the air.
"It's unfortunate for these kids," said Pigatti, who noted that 95 percent of players during his tenure have gone on to four-year schools.
It's just another hurdle for the Bulldogs, who have just 10 rostered players now. They're missing two projected starters because of torn ACLs: Chisom Watson, who's been sidelined all season, and Joffari Brown, who's been out since Christmas.
But the Bulldogs have persevered, clamping down on defense and finding themselves headed back to nationals — assuming there are no more changes.