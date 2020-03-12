South Suburban men's basketball team on hold with nationals postponed till April

"It's really a Catch-22," he said. "The unfortunate thing is, by making the national tournament the guys get a chance to play in front of two to three hundred four-year schools.

"If you move it back to April 20, it's not going to help that much because most of these (colleges) are going to sign guys by April and May."

One Bulldog whose recruiting isn't likely to be affected is sophomore Courtney Carter, who leads the nation in steals, is in the top five in assists and leads the team in scoring and rebounding. He has offers from Southern Illinois Edwardsville and North Carolina Asheville, and has serious interest from Fresno State and South Alabama.

The situation is more fluid for SSC's other sophomores, who have interest from a wide range of schools and were counting on showcasing their skills at nationals. But with the tourney postponement and guidance Thursday from the National Association of Basketball Coaches to suspend recruiting for the rest of March, their future is up in the air.

"It's unfortunate for these kids," said Pigatti, who noted that 95 percent of players during his tenure have gone on to four-year schools.