South Suburban races into record book with first unbeaten national title season in NJCAA Division II

SOUTH HOLLAND — The fans see how much South Suburban runs during games with its up-tempo pace.

But only Damarco Minor, his teammates and coaches know how much sprinting the Bulldogs have done since workouts began last fall.

All that running had South Suburban's players in better shape than their opponents, and it produced the ultimate payoff: the first unbeaten national championship season in NJCAA Division II men's basketball history.

The 32-0 Bulldogs reached the top of the mountain on Saturday night when they beat Davidson-Davie from North Carolina 79-63 in the title game in Danville, Illinois.

It was the first NJCAA title for a program that has been a fixture at nationals under 16-year head coach John Pigatti.

"We worked for this," Minor said Sunday afternoon during a welcome home rally for the Bulldogs. "All the 'suicides' before the preseason. We ran like 3,000 suicides. (Pigatti) counted every suicide we ran. ... I'm just happy to see everybody around me and getting what they deserve."

Minor, a freshman forward from Thornton who was named tourney MVP, scored a game-high 29 points in the championship game and led the Bulldogs in scoring at 20.8 points a game.

Camron Donatlan, a sophomore guard from West Aurora on his fourth college stop, had 20 against Davidson-Davie and was next on the team at 19.4 ppg.

"I feel like we were way better conditioned (than the opposition)," Donatlan said. "Once that second half hit, nobody could run with us.

"We were just out there playing freely. I haven't been in this good condition since I was back at Wyoming."

That was in 2018, when Donatlan was just out of high school and pursuing a football career.

But he and 10 other transfers, plus two freshmen, came together for a special season at South Suburban.

"They never played together (before this year)," Pigatti said. "I give them a lot of credit. It took them a while to buy into what was going on. But the secret to the whole thing and being able to set the record of being the only undefeated national champ in Division II was our defense."

In three of the Bulldogs' four wins at nationals, their opponents had a season-low in scoring. The fourth, defending champ Des Moines Area (Iowa), had its second-lowest scoring game of the season in Friday night's semifinals.

As dominant as SSC was in Danville, it was the last game before nationals that helped define the season. Up 15 points at halftime, South Suburban held on to beat Waubonsee 74-73 for the regional title on March 5.

"After that game we knew it was destined for us (to go far)," Minor said."That could have went so left. But that pushed us. After that game we had a film session and (decided) no game could ever be that close again."

"That was a big game for us," Donatlan said. "It just made us realize anything could happen in the playoffs and this is college basketball — any given night, anybody can come out and score the ball.

"That really humbled us as a team. ... We had to just come out every game and put our foot on the gas and just keep it there."

They did, and now they're national champs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.