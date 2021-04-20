South Suburban's Chance Love is at ease following in the footsteps of his famous dad

SOUTH HOLLAND — Chance Love couldn't run away from his legacy if he tried.
Luckily, he doesn't want to.
Love, a sophomore center for South Suburban, is the son of Bob Love, one of the most popular players in Chicago Bulls' history.
The elder Love played eight of his 11 NBA seasons for the Bulls, was a three-time All-Star and retired as the franchise's career scoring leader in 1977. He later worked for the team as a good-will ambassador, and much of that good will has rubbed off on his son.
"Everywhere I go, everybody knows who he is," Chance Love said. "He was a big thing back in the day, I guess. That was way before my time. ...
"A lot of older people really love him, even downtown, suburbs, everywhere I go. 'Yeah, he's Bob Love's son. He was a bad boy back then.'"
But as much as he appreciates the history, and watching his dad in black-and-white videos on YouTube, Love is much more concerned with the here and now. A graduate of Rich Central, the 6-foot-5, 185-pounder played last season at Kennedy-King in Chicago. But he needed to find a new team fast when Chicago's city colleges opted out of the pandemic season.
When SSC coach John Pigatti reached out, Love jumped at the opportunity.
"Everybody knows South Suburban, everybody knows Pigatti," Love said. "He's got a lot of connections. ... I feel like my name can really get out there playing for his program."
That's especially true with the No. 5 Bulldogs (17-4) heading back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament again this week. They open play in Danville, Illinois, today against Henry Ford (Michigan).
"Hopefully this national tournament opens some things up for me (in recruiting), especially playing on a big stage," Love said.
It helps that he's playing his best basketball now in a the season that really didn't get started till the end of January. Love wasn't just getting used to a new team, he also had to get reacquainted with playing inside — as he did in high school — after being a point guard and shooting guard at Kennedy-King.
"He's really starting to rebound the basketball well," Pigatti said. "He's scoring in the post, getting little jump shots. He's finding his niche as the year's gone on."
With six double-doubles in his last seven games, Love is second on the team in both scoring (12.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.2 per game). That makes him a viable second option when opponents focus too much on Division II Player of the Year favorite Deshawndre Washington, who leads the nation in scoring (26.4 ppg) and is tied for the lead in rebounding (14.6 rpg).
"All the attention's on him so it makes everybody's job easier," Love said of Washington. "We just got to score the ball to take the pressure off him."
That's just what Love is doing.
"After I became comfortable with my role and I started to settle in, everything slowed down," he said. "And the production is showing."