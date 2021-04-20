South Suburban's Chance Love is at ease following in the footsteps of his famous dad

SOUTH HOLLAND — Chance Love couldn't run away from his legacy if he tried.

Luckily, he doesn't want to.

Love, a sophomore center for South Suburban, is the son of Bob Love, one of the most popular players in Chicago Bulls' history.

The elder Love played eight of his 11 NBA seasons for the Bulls, was a three-time All-Star and retired as the franchise's career scoring leader in 1977. He later worked for the team as a good-will ambassador, and much of that good will has rubbed off on his son.

"Everywhere I go, everybody knows who he is," Chance Love said. "He was a big thing back in the day, I guess. That was way before my time. ...

"A lot of older people really love him, even downtown, suburbs, everywhere I go. 'Yeah, he's Bob Love's son. He was a bad boy back then.'"

But as much as he appreciates the history, and watching his dad in black-and-white videos on YouTube, Love is much more concerned with the here and now. A graduate of Rich Central, the 6-foot-5, 185-pounder played last season at Kennedy-King in Chicago. But he needed to find a new team fast when Chicago's city colleges opted out of the pandemic season.

When SSC coach John Pigatti reached out, Love jumped at the opportunity.