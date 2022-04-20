South Suburban's Damarco Minor wins another award, makes college choice

SOUTH HOLLAND — The season ended a month ago, but the good news keeps coming for Damarco Minor.
The freshman point guard who led South Suburban to the first unbeaten national title run in NJCAA Division II history picked up his second major award and also wrapped up his college plans this week.
Minor was named National Association of Basketball Coaches Two-Year College Player of the Year after previously picking up the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year award. It was a sweep of the NABC Two-Year College awards for the Bulldogs with John Pigatti earlier being named Coach of the Year.
"That was crazy," said Minor, who averaged 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.5 steals a game. "All this is just a dream come true. I just thank God for all the accomplishments. I'm blessed beyond measure."
Now Minor will move on to mid-major basketball in the Ohio Valley Conference after signing with SIU Edwardsville.
After leading South Suburban to its first national championship, Damarco Minor will continue his basketball career at SIU Edwardsville.
Kevin Tanaka, file, The Times
"I want to say it felt like me and the coach (Brian Barone) are eye to eye," said Minor, who said the Cougars' culture is similar to what he's known at South Suburban.
"That was definitely the comparison," Minor said. "That's what really moved me, I wanted to be in the same atmosphere I came from."
There's a more tangible connection as well. Courtney Carter, who was NJCAA Division II Player of the Year as South Suburban in 2020, just wrapped up his redshirt junior season for SIU Edwardsville. He averaged 8.0 points and a team-best 3.2 assists a game.
"It was just a fine time for another (SSC) point guard to go down there," Pigatti said. "They've been probably recruiting him the hardest all year long. He just went down there and felt comfortable."
Minor appreciated SIU Edwardsville's unwavering commitment to him.
"They made themselves family, stayed there throughout the journey," he said.
Gallery: South Suburban plays Prairie State in men's basketball
