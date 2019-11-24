WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Crusaders force overtime in comeback win: Grace Hall converted a 3-point play to tie up Bowling Green, erasing a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit, and, ultimately, forcing overtime. The Crusaders (2-3) scored the first five points in overtime en route to a 95-90 win. Grace Hales and Shay Frederick tied their career-highs with 21 points each to lead VU. Valparaiso scored 95 points, the most since scoring 101 against Evansville in January 2018. It's the first overtime win since the 2016 Horizon League Tournament, 94-91 over Detroit Mercy, which was also the last time Valparaiso won a game in which it allowed 90 points.
GOLF
Duncan rallies to win PGA Tour’s RSM Classic: Tyler Duncan made a 12-foot putt on the second hole of a playoff with Webb Simpson on Sunday in the RSM Classic for his first PGA Tour title. Playing two groups ahead of Simpson in windy conditions on Sea Island’s Seaside Course, Duncan birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 5-under 65. He two-putted the par-5 15h for a birdie, made a 6-footer on the par-3 17th and a 25-footer on the par-4 18th. Simpson birdied 15 and 16 and closed with two pars, making a 5-footer on 18 to match Duncan at 19-under 263. They played the 18th twice in the playoff, matching pars on the first extra hole. The 30-year-old Duncan regained his PGA Tour card with a 12th-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after finishing 163rd in the FedEx Cup standings. He shot a 61 on Friday, then made 18 pars in a 70 on Saturday that left him four strokes behind third-round leader Brendon Todd.
Kim makes birdie to win $1.5M in LPGA finale: Sei Young Kim made the putt of her life, a 25-foot birdie on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship to win $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women’s golf. Kim closed with a 2-under 70 to beat an unlikely foe Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club. The winning putt — the money putt — was hit with perfect pace and broke sharply to the right and into the cup as Kim pumped her fists in disbelief. She finished a wire-to-wire victory for her third LPGA Tour title of the year and 10th of her career. Instead of a $500,000 first-place check and a $1 million bonus to a season points race, CME Globe wanted to award $1.5 million in official money to any of the 60 players who qualified for the season finale. That's $500,000 more than the previous record prize, $1 million at the U.S. Women's Open.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
42 charged in Harvard-Yale protests: Officials say 42 people were charged with disorderly conduct after a protest interrupted a Saturday football game between archrivals Harvard and Yale. Students and alumni from both schools occupied the midfield of the Yale Bowl during Saturday’s halftime protest. Some held banners urging their colleges to act on climate change. Other signs referred to Puerto Rican debt relief and China’s treatment of Uighurs. Most protesters walked off after about an hour; those who remained were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They were issued a court summons and released, according to a statement from Yale University.