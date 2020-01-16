{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

IHSAA commissioner Cox announces retirement: Bobby cox will complete his 41-year career in education on Aug. 1. The Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner was a 1975 Carmel graduate and returned to the school district in 1979 as a teacher at Clay Junior High. He finished as high school athletic director in 2000 before becoming IHSAA assistant commissioner. His "most special" initiative was embracing Champions Together, a partnership with Special Olympics Indiana and established new state tournaments in Unified Track and Field (2014) and Unified Flag Football (2018), which "allow students with and without intellectual disabilities to compete together in a team setting for their school."

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue Northwest can't pull out comeback against Ashland: Chandler Spring hit a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to bring the Pride within two. Anthony Bernard secured a rebound off a missed Ashland free throw but PNW couldn't get a shot off in a 76-74 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss. The Pride were led by Spring, who scored a game-high 28 points and was 9-of-12 shooting, including an 8-of-11 clip from the 3-point line. 

EC native Couisnard's buzzer beater lifts South Carolina in upset of Kentucky: Freshman Jermaine Couisnard made the most of his first college start. His success against No. 10 Kentucky could mean bigger things ahead for South Carolina. Couisnard had a career-high 26 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded, and South Carolina (9-7, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) stunned No. 10 Kentucky 81-78 on Wednesday night. Couisnard had options on the final possession after the Wildcats tied things at 78-all with 4.1 seconds left. But he rushed up the left side of the court and sent up a shot that banked off the backboard and went through. The basket touched off pandemonium at Colonial Life Arena as Couisnard tried to outrun his teammates before they caught him for hugs and congratulations. “I was trying to play tag with my teammates. They'd go one way and I'd go the other,” he said. “They finally caught me. I was trying to have fun, to enjoy the moment."

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Pride can't overcome slow start in loss to Ashland: Purdue Northwest couldn't overcome a four-point first quarter, losing to GLIAC-leading Ashland 82-45. The Pride (4-12, 3-5) were 1 for 12 in the first quarter and were outscored 17-4. PNW shot 32.7% for the game and allowed the Eagles to convert 57.4% of the time, including 11-for-14 on 3s.

AROUND THE HORN

Boys basketball official Tariq Lewis, of Lansing, was named Illinois High School Association Official of the Year on Thursday. ... Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history Thursday when she was named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Major League Baseball confirmed Nakken is the first woman coach in the majors. Nakken is a former softball standout at first base for Sacramento State who joined the club in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations. She and Mark Hallberg, who was also named as an assistant Thursday, will work to promote high performance along with a close-knit team atmosphere. Kapler, who expressed during the winter meetings that he would hire some coaches for nontraditional roles, said in a text message Nakken (nack-in) will be in uniform. The team said Nakken has been responsible for “developing, producing and directing a number of the organization’s health and wellness initiatives and events."

