SPORTS DIGEST: Gary native Dana Evans picked ACC preseason Player of the Year

Pro basketball

NBA to officially start Dec. 22: The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced late Monday night that they’ve struck a deal on rules for this coming season, setting the stage for what will be a frenzied few weeks before games resume. Teams will play a 72-game schedule, which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Negotiations with free agents will be allowed to begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, with signings permitted starting at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 22 — an extraordinarily fast window for the NBA, which typically has about a week spanning the start of talks and the beginning of signings. But with training camps this year beginning Dec. 1, both sides evidently feel there isn’t a need to draw out the process any longer than necessary. The NBA draft is set to take place Nov. 18. Player and team options likely will be settled around that same time. Free agency starts two days after the draft, with around 100 players set for unrestricted status. The salary cap and tax level will remain unchanged. The cap was $109.14 million this past season, with the tax level at $132,627,000.