SPORTS DIGEST: Gary native Dana Evans picked ACC preseason Player of the Year
alert urgent

Dana Evans, Louisville

Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, decided to return to lead the Cardinals for her senior season.

 Gerry Broome, File, Associated Press

Women's basketball

Lousivlle unanimously picked ACC favorite: Fifth-ranked Louisville is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball title, while senior guard Dana Evans is the pick to become the league player of the year. The league released its preseason picks Tuesday after voting by a media panel as well as a separate set of picks by the coaches. Both agreed on the Cardinals as the favorite, followed by No. 8 North Carolina State after the Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament last season for the first time since 1991. Both polls listed No. 23 Syracuse as picked to finish third, but diverged from there. The coaches picked North Carolina fourth under second-year coach Courtney Banghart, followed by Georgia Tech and No. 22 Notre Dame — led by new coach Niele Ivey taking over for Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw. The media panel had the Fighting Irish fourth, followed by the Tar Heels.

Evans, Louisville fifth; Notre Dame 22nd: Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much at South Carolina. Now she can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women's Top 25 released Tuesday. Following the Gamecocks at No. 2 was Stanford, which received the other first-place vote from the national media panel. It’s the Cardinal’s highest ranking in the preseason since the 2009 season when the team also was second. UConn, Baylor and Louisville — led by West Side product Dana Evans — round out the top five. It is the 14th consecutive year that the Huskies were ranked in the top five in the preseason. Mississippi State was sixth. Arizona was seventh, the first time since 2004 that the Wildcats have been ranked in the preseason poll. North Carolina State, UCLA and Oregon rounded out the top 10. Notre Dame was 22nd and will be led by first-year coach Niele Ivey.

Pro basketball

NBA to officially start Dec. 22: The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced late Monday night that they’ve struck a deal on rules for this coming season, setting the stage for what will be a frenzied few weeks before games resume. Teams will play a 72-game schedule, which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Negotiations with free agents will be allowed to begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, with signings permitted starting at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 22 — an extraordinarily fast window for the NBA, which typically has about a week spanning the start of talks and the beginning of signings. But with training camps this year beginning Dec. 1, both sides evidently feel there isn’t a need to draw out the process any longer than necessary. The NBA draft is set to take place Nov. 18. Player and team options likely will be settled around that same time. Free agency starts two days after the draft, with around 100 players set for unrestricted status. The salary cap and tax level will remain unchanged. The cap was $109.14 million this past season, with the tax level at $132,627,000.

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

