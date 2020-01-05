WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo's late run not enough to overcome poor second quarter: Alexa Willard scored 24 points and Brice Calip added 18 to lead No. 21 Missouri State to an 81-68 victory over Valparaiso on Sunday. Jasmine Franklin added 10 points with nine rebounds for the Lady Bears (12-2, 2-0) Missouri Valley Conference). Both teams had 24 field goals and the Crusaders made nine more 3-pointers but the difference came at the free-throw line where Missouri State made 28 of 36 to just 6 of 8 for Valparaiso. Calip was 11 of 14 at the line. Grace Hales led the Crusaders (8-5, 0-2) with five 3-pointers and 17 points. Addison Stoller and Caitlin Morrison added 13 points each and Shaw Frederick 10. Valparaiso made 14 of 22 from the arc for 64%. The Lady Bears led by 22 midway through the third quarter when the Crusaders used a 16-2 run that included four 3-pointers to cut the deficit to eight. They were within nine after an Ella Ellenson 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter but a 5-0 spurt rebuilt a double-digit lead that Missouri State maintained with Calip making nine of Missouri State's 17 free throws in the final period. Missouri State outscored Valparaiso 24-7 in the second period to take a 41-23 halftime lead with Willard finishing the half with 15 points and Calip scoring seven in the second quarter.
TENNIS
Russia beats United States, Aussies sweep Canada at ATP Cup: Daniil Medvedev beat John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to give Russia two wins from two starts at the ATP Cup, leaving the U.S. as the only winless team so far in Group D. Russia followed its 3-0 opening win over Italy with another comfortable victory in Perth on Sunday, clinching the match against the Americans before the US pairing of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram salvaged some pride with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov and Medvedev. Khachanov gave the Russians a winning start with his 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 comeback victory over Taylor Fritz in the first singles. No. 5-ranked Medvedev was called for a foot-fault on match point, which he unsuccessfully challenged, but then closed out immediately when Isner netted the next service return. The Australians moved atop Group F with a 3-0 sweep of Canada in Brisbane, and Germany's dramatic win over Greece, decided by a super tiebreaker in the doubles, meant the tournament hosts were assured of advancing to the quarterfinals. Bulgaria beat Moldova to make it two wins from two in Group C in Sydney, before Britain edged Belgium 2-1 with a victory in the doubles. Britain, beaten in the opening match by Bulgaria, secured the bounce-back win with Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury coming out on top in the deciding doubles match. Dan Evans leveled it earlier with a 6-4, 6-4 win over David Goffin after Belgian No. 2 Steve Darcis beat Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-4. Italy needed victory in the doubles to edge Norway in their best-of-three match encounter earlier Sunday in Perth, and now both teams have 1-1 records in Group D. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini combined to beat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 7-6 (3). The six group winners and the two best second-place teams advance to the playoffs in Sydney. Having the home team there could be a boost for sports lovers in a country experiencing its worst wildfire season in recorded history, which has already left 24 dead, 2,000 homes destroyed and burned through large swathes of Australia. Two days after launching his cash for aces plan to raise funds for the national wildfire recovery effort, Nick Kyrgios pulled out of his scheduled match against Felix Auger-Aliassime because of a sore back. No. 48-ranked John Millman stepped in to win 6-4, 6-2 on his home court. Kyrgios pledged to donate 200 Australian dollars ($140) for every ace he serves this month. He hit 20 in his opening win and promising more. Alex de Minaur secured the match for Australia when he rallied from a set and a break down to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2 at Pat Rafter Arena. Australia won the doubles to complete a sweep, avenging a quarterfinal loss to Canada at the Davis Cup last November. In Sydney, Grigor Dimitrov had a 6-2, 6-3 win over Radu Albot to secure Bulgaria an unbeatable 2-0 lead after Dimitar Kuzmanov beat Alexander Cozbinov 6-1, 7-5. Albot led Moldova to a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win in the doubles to make the eventual margin 2-1.
AROUND THE HORN
Kyle Long announced his retirement from the NFL. He was selected 20th overall in 2013 by the Bears and started 76 of 77 games since. But his career was bogged down by injuries, playing no more than 10 games in his last four seasons. ... The Dallas Cowboys officially fired Jason Garrett after conducting interviews with Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis this week. The Cowboys finished 8-8 for a fourth time under Garrett, which came after a 3-0 start. Garrett was 87-70 including the playoffs in his time in Dallas.