SPORTS DIGEST: Notre Dame gives Niele Ivey first win
Miami Ohio Notre Dame Basketball

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey yells to players against Miami (Ohio) on Sunday. Ivey earned her first win as Irish head coach.

 Robert Franklin, South Bend Tribune via Associated Press

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Irish give Ivey first win: Destinee Walker scored 24 points, Maddy Westbeld added 19 plus nine rebounds and Notre Dame gave new head coach Niele Ivey her first victory, 88-68 over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday. Ivey took over for Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, who retired with 939 career wins. Ivey's Fighting Irish (1-1) gave her the lead for good just over three minutes into the game, extended it to 15 points at halftime and kept it in double figures the rest of the way. Anaya Peoples added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Notre Dame with Abby Prohaska scoring 10 points. Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey, the third of three sisters to play for the Irish, was scoreless in 22 minutes after recording a career high of 34 points in a one-point loss to Ohio in the team's opener. Notre Dame was again without three returning starters: Sam Brunelle, Katlyn Gilbert and Mikki Vaughn, out for various reasons.

Scoring drought dooms Valpo in opener: Valparaiso used a run late in the third quarter to draw within one of Bowling Green on Sunday. But the Falcons held the Crusaders to 4-of-15 shooting in the fourth quarter a 70-60 season-opening loss. Grace White scored 15 points to go with six rebounds and four steals. Shay Frederick added 11 points.

REGION COLLEGIANS: Gary native Dana Evans readies for senior season at Louisville

Evans scores 20 in Louisville home opener: Gary native Dana Evans scored 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting as Louisville won its home opener 101-58 over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. Evans, a preseason all-american, has scored 35 points through her first two games.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

North Dakota St Creighton Basketball

Creighton's Damien Jefferson scores against North Dakota State's Jarius Cook on Sunday. Jefferson, an EC Central grad, scored six points in his return after COVID-19 prematurely ended his season.

EC Central grad Jefferson, Creighton return: EC Central grad Damien Jefferson and the Creighton Bluejays were the last team to play when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown conference tournaments in March. Jefferson scored six points in Creighton's 69-58 season-opening win against North Dakota State on Sunday. Jefferson battled foul trouble in the first half, and grabbed four rebounds to go with two assists.

Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped
South Carolina Tulsa Basketball

South Carolina's AJ Lawson (00) celebrates with East Chicago native Jermaine Couisnard (5) and T.J. Moss (1) after making a basket against Tulsa on Sunday.

EC native Couisnard leads USC past Tulsa: East Chicago native Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points, AJ Lawson added 17 points, and South Carolina beat Tulsa 69-58 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Classic. South Carolina trailed 51-49 with 10:47 left after Tulsa's 11-3 run. But the Gamecocks answered with a 15-0 spurt —with five points from Lawson — to push their lead into double figures for the rest of the way. Tulsa went scoreless for nine-plus minutes in the second half, missing 13 consecutive field goals. Couisnard and Lawson, who led the Gamecocks last season with 13.4 points a game, each made four 3-pointers as South Carolina (1-1) was 9 of 23 from distance. Keyshawn Bryant had his streak of six straight games in double-figure scoring snapped as he finished with two points in 18 minutes.

Region's professional and college basketball players try to stay in game shape

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Vanderbilt fires Mason: Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach. Hired in 2014 as Vanderbilt's 28th coach, Mason replaced James Franklin when he left for Penn State. Mason came to Vanderbilt after being associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Stanford. He became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons. At 27-55, Mason leaves as the sixth-winningest coach in program history. Vanderbilt said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

