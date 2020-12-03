 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue Northwest drops season opener at Bowling Green
SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue Northwest drops season opener at Bowling Green

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue Northwest drops season opener at Bowling Green: The Pride showed pride in the first half of their season opener at Bowling Green on Thursday. Bowling Green ultimately won 88-67 but Purdue Northwest went on a 15-0 point run to pull within 34-33 late in the first half. The Falcons (3-1) allowed 24 points in the paint in the first half, and moved to a zone to extend their lead early in the second half. It was an exhibition game for PNW, which was its first after one week of practice time according to the ESPN broadcast. Vincent Miszkiewicz recorded a double-double with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds. Logan Phillips, a 6-foot-7 freshman, scored 14 off the bench and Jyrus Freels added 13.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 13 Indiana defeat Samford: Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 points apiece and No. 13 Indiana used a dominate first half to cruise to a 71-26 win over Samford on Thursday night. Alie Patberg added 12 points and Aleksa Gulbe 11 for the Hoosiers (2-0), who led 33-7 at halftime. Samford (0-3), which lost its last game to Auburn 66-64, scored off the opening tip and then the Hoosiers reeled off 14 straight points. The Bulldogs missed 11 consecutive shots, finished the quarter 2 of 16 and trailed 15-4. They went 1 of 13 in the second quarter to shoot 10.3% for the half.

No. 24 Michigan tops Irish: Hailey Brown scored 18 points, Naz Hillmon had a double-double and No. 24 Michigan used two short runs in the fourth quarter to hold off Notre Dame 76-66 on Thursday night. Leading 54-51 entering the fourth, the Wolverines (2-0) had an early 7-0 surge to put the lead at eight and scored six straight, capped by a Akienreh Johnson 3-pointer, to lead by 11 with four minutes to play. Notre Dame (1-2) made just 2 of its last 12 shots.

AUTO RACING

Force Indy to launch as part of diversity efforts: Team Penske will mentor a new entry in the IndyCar ladder series that will be owned by a Black businessman as part of a new “Race for Equality & Change” initiative. Force Indy will compete in the USF2000 Series, which is part of the “Road to Indy” system that leads to IndyCar scholarship opportunities. The team is owned by Rod Reid, who runs the NXG Youth Motorsports program that has introduced karting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to more than 2,300 underprivileged racers. Force Indy plans to hire and develop Black mechanics, engineers and drivers throughout its entire team. The team will use No. 99 to honor Dewey Gatson, who drove a roadster with that number. Gatson, considered one of the first Black racers in America, won events all over the United States but never had a chance to compete in the Indianapolis 500. Force Indy will spend its first season based in Concord, North Carolina, to work closely with Team Penske. Roger Penske, who owns the team along with IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, backed the “Race for Equality & Change” initiative and learned of Reid's work at the speedway with youngsters when he purchased the venue last year. The initiative, announced in July, is aimed at recruiting and developing a diverse workforce throughout all levels of IndyCar and the speedway.

