SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue Northwest tops Lake Superior State

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue Northwest tops Lake Superior State: Purdue Northwest dominated in the paint and on the glass in an 88-86 win over Lake Superior State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday. The Pride (2-2, 2-2) had four scorers in double figures, led by Jyrus Freels' 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Vincent Miszkiewicz had seven points to go with 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. The Pride had a 40-22 rebounding edge and 46-30 paint edge.

Notre Dame holds off Boston College: Dane Goodwin scored 21 points, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham had double-doubles, and Notre Dame got its first ACC victory with an 80-70 win over Boston College on Saturday. Hubb had 13 points and 10 assists and Durham had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Laszewski added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Cormac Ryan scored 10 for the Fighting Irish (4-8, 1-5). Notre Dame came into the game with a four-game losing streak, three coming against ranked opponents. Goodwin made four of his five 3-pointers and scored 14 points after picking up his fourth foul early in the second half and returning to the game with 13:21 left. Goodwin finished 5 of 9 from the arc and 8 of 14 from the field. Steffon Mitchell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (3-10, 1-6). Jay Heath and Wynston Tabbs added 14 points each and CJ Felder scored 10. Boston College had runs of eight and 10 straight points in the second half, both times cutting the deficit to six. Notre Dame responded with runs of 13-2 and 12-2, each time erasing the ground Boston College had originally gained.