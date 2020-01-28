SPORTS DIGEST: South Suburban earns national recognition, moves up in NJCAA poll

MEN'S BASKETBALL

PRO BASKETBALL

Pacers' Oladipo ready to return Wednesday: Victor Oladipo spent 12 months working, wondering and watching. He strengthened his body, his mind, his injured right knee and promised to return a better player. Now, he's finally healthy enough to start proving it. The All-Star guard expects to make his long-anticipated season debut Wednesday when the Indiana Pacers host Chicago. “I don't expect to do anything out there miraculous, I just expect to play basketball to the best of my ability,” he said Tuesday. “I know I'll get better as time goes on and I've got to be patient with my body and patient with the game. But I'm a competitor. I know it isn't going to be easy." Oladipo probably knew that much the moment he couldn't get up after crashing to the floor late in the first half of last January's game against Toronto. He left the court on a stretcher amid a crescendo of cheers from his adoring fans. The next day, team officials announced Oladipo needed season-ending surgery on a ruptured quad tendon, setting off a prolonged recovery period. Meanwhile, Oladipo continued rehabbing and started making semi-regular trips to Fort Wayne, working with Indiana's G League affiliate for the final phase of his comeback. Coach Nate McMillan told reporters Tuesday that Oladipo's minutes will be limited until after the All-Star break. He declined to provide specifics and wouldn't say whether Oladipo would start or come off the bench against the Bulls. But with Indiana holding the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, at 30-17, and just 2 1/2 games out of the No. 2 spot without Oladipo, there's no need to push him back.