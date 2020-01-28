SPORTS DIGEST: South Suburban earns national recognition, moves up in NJCAA poll

MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Suburban named NJCAA Team of the Week, moves up in poll: South Suburban College is winners of 12 straight games and is getting national recognition. The Bulldogs (21-3) were named NJCAA Team of the Week by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday and have moved up to No. 4 in the latest NJCAA Division II rankings. The Bulldogs have three wins against NJCAA Division I teams this season, including two on the road.
German moves closer to Lux's scoring record at NIU: Eugene German scored a team-high 18 points in Northern Illinois' 61-59 win over Ohio on Tuesday. The 21st Century product has scored 1,979 points in his college career and is second only to T.J. Lux on the Huskies' all-time scoring list. Lux, who played his prep career at Merrillville, scored 1,996 points before graduating in 2000. German is averaging 19.5 points per game this season. Northern Illinois hosts Miami Ohio on Saturday at 1 p.m. before visiting Toledo on Feb. 4.
PRO BASKETBALL
Pacers' Oladipo ready to return Wednesday: Victor Oladipo spent 12 months working, wondering and watching. He strengthened his body, his mind, his injured right knee and promised to return a better player. Now, he's finally healthy enough to start proving it. The All-Star guard expects to make his long-anticipated season debut Wednesday when the Indiana Pacers host Chicago. “I don't expect to do anything out there miraculous, I just expect to play basketball to the best of my ability,” he said Tuesday. “I know I'll get better as time goes on and I've got to be patient with my body and patient with the game. But I'm a competitor. I know it isn't going to be easy." Oladipo probably knew that much the moment he couldn't get up after crashing to the floor late in the first half of last January's game against Toronto. He left the court on a stretcher amid a crescendo of cheers from his adoring fans. The next day, team officials announced Oladipo needed season-ending surgery on a ruptured quad tendon, setting off a prolonged recovery period. Meanwhile, Oladipo continued rehabbing and started making semi-regular trips to Fort Wayne, working with Indiana's G League affiliate for the final phase of his comeback. Coach Nate McMillan told reporters Tuesday that Oladipo's minutes will be limited until after the All-Star break. He declined to provide specifics and wouldn't say whether Oladipo would start or come off the bench against the Bulls. But with Indiana holding the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, at 30-17, and just 2 1/2 games out of the No. 2 spot without Oladipo, there's no need to push him back.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Gauff joining Williams in US team for Fed Cup: Teenager Coco Gauff was included in the U.S. Fed Cup team for the first time on Tuesday, joining the likes of Serena Williams for a qualifying series against Latvia next week. The 15-year-old Gauff is set to become the second youngest American to play in the competition behind Jennifer Capriati, who made her debut at 14 in 1990. Gauff is expected to enter the top 50 in the rankings for the first time after her run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she beat defending champion Naomi Osaka along the way. The Americans will play Latvia in a five-match series on indoor hard courts in Everett, Wash., on Feb. 7-8. The winner advances to a 12-nation Fed Cup tournament in April, a revamped format for the competition.