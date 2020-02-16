SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso heats up from 3 in win at Illinois State

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valparaiso heats up from 3 in win at Illinois State: Valparaiso made 10-of-26 3-pointers at Redbird Arena on Sunday in a 78-70 win against Illinois State. Addison Stoller's double-double powered the Crusaders (14-10, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference), scoring an efficient 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds. Stoller and Grace Hales hit three 3s apiece with Hales also hitting all five free throws as part of a 26-for-28 team effort from the free-throw line. The efficient shooting was key as Illinois State (14-9, 6-6) outrebounded VU 40-30 and outscored them off the bench 27-12. It didn't matter as Valpo's defense buckled down, holding the Redbirds to 35.2% shooting from the floor, including 4-for-18 on 3s.
MEN'S GOLF
Valparaiso wins Invitation at Savannah Harbor, VanArragon finishes third: Valparaiso won its first tournament of the season, capitalizing on a pair of under-par rounds to claim the Invitation at Savannah Harbor title in Savannah, Georgia. The Crusaders shot a 301 in the first round Saturday, following it up with a 283 to tie for the lead with Deleware entering Sunday's final round. Valpo shot a 285 to secure an 869 for the tournament, finishing two shots ahead of Wright State, which fired a 282. Freshman Caleb VanArragon was consistent, finishing five under par to earn third place individually. His 71 on Sunday was one of four performances at a par-or-better level for the Crusaders.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Crusaders surpass 2018 win total on Sunday: Valparaiso's 5-2 victory over Eastern Illinois on Sunday secured the fourth win of the season. The Crusaders (4-4) surpassed last season's 3-18 mark, securing their first home win since 2015.
PRO GOLF
Scott wins at Riviera, and this time it counts: Adam Scott has another victory at Riviera, and this time it counts. Scott survived a calamitous Sunday with just enough clutch putts — for birdie, par, even a bogey — and closed with 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the Genesis Invitational. The victory comes 15 years after Scott won a playoff at Riviera that didn't count as official because rain shortened the tournament to 36 holes. He earned every bit of this victory, his 14th on the PGA Tour and 29th worldwide. Nearly a dozen players had a chance to win. Five players had a share of the lead at some point. Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead when he went long on the fifth, took two flop shots to get on the green and then compounded the error with a three-putt triple bogey. McIlroy never recovered. He closed with a 73 and tied for fifth. Tiger Woods had his problems, too, but he was never in contention. Woods played a five-hole stretch late in his round at 5 over and shot 77 to finish last among the 68 players who made the cut. It was the first time Woods has finished last alone since the Memorial in 2015.
PRO BASEBALL
Blue Jays' hits leader Fernandez dies at 57: Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57. Fernández was taken off a life support system in the afternoon with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Florida, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernández Foundation. Fernández had been in a medically induced coma and had waited years for a new kidney. Fernández won four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played. A clutch hitter in five trips to the postseason, he had four separate stints with Toronto and played for six other teams.