SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso heats up from 3 in win at Illinois State

PRO GOLF

Scott wins at Riviera, and this time it counts: Adam Scott has another victory at Riviera, and this time it counts. Scott survived a calamitous Sunday with just enough clutch putts — for birdie, par, even a bogey — and closed with 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the Genesis Invitational. The victory comes 15 years after Scott won a playoff at Riviera that didn't count as official because rain shortened the tournament to 36 holes. He earned every bit of this victory, his 14th on the PGA Tour and 29th worldwide. Nearly a dozen players had a chance to win. Five players had a share of the lead at some point. Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead when he went long on the fifth, took two flop shots to get on the green and then compounded the error with a three-putt triple bogey. McIlroy never recovered. He closed with a 73 and tied for fifth. Tiger Woods had his problems, too, but he was never in contention. Woods played a five-hole stretch late in his round at 5 over and shot 77 to finish last among the 68 players who made the cut. It was the first time Woods has finished last alone since the Memorial in 2015.