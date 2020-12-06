 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso wins back-to-back Big Ten games with victory at Purdue
alert urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso wins back-to-back Big Ten games with victory at Purdue

{{featured_button_text}}
Crusaders logo

Valparaiso Crusaders logo

 Provided

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

VU wins at Purdue: For the second time in five days, Valparaiso beat a Big Ten team. The Crusaders won at Purdue 52-47 on Sunday after beating Illinois on Wednesday. Grace White scored 20 points with eight rebounds and three assists to pace Valparaiso. She scored on back-to-back possessions in the final 90 seconds to give VU some breathing room after Purdue cut it to one.

No. 11 Kentucky edges No. 13 Indiana: Rhyne Howard scored 22 points and No. 11 Kentucky rallied from 10-points down in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 13 Indiana 72-68 on Sunday in the SEC-Big Ten Challenge. Three different Wildcats made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds, the clinchers coming from Chastity Patterson with four seconds to play. Kentucky needed them all as Grace Berger kept answering for Indiana (2-1), scoring all 14 Hoosier points in the fourth quarter. Berger, who finished with 22 points, also scored as time ran out in the third quarter for a 54-44 lead. The lead was at 10 after a Berger layup with seven minutes to play but then the Wildcats (4-0) reeled off 11 straight points, four by Dre'Una Edwards and the last five by Robyn Benton. Berger made a pair of foul shots at the 2:32 mark to put Indiana back on top but Edwards, Howard and Benton each had two points to put Kentucky up five with 37 seconds to play. Edwards backed Howard's 32nd career 20-point game with her a straight double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Patterson added 13 points seven rebounds and six assists. Benton had 12 points. Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.

Gary native Evans leads Louisville: As the only senior on Louisville’s squad, Dana Evans (West Side) has embraced the role of team leader. On Sunday, that meant providing the offense on a day when her teammates were struggling. The preseason All-American scored 26 points to lead the No. 5 Cardinals to an 85-67 victory over UT Martin.  Evans, last season’s Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, scored 10 of her points during an 18-3 spurt. “If shots aren’t falling for us, I gotta find a way to get to the basket, get some easy ones going or whether that’s jumping a passing lane, getting an easy bucket, but just doing something to get this team going,” Evans said. “Because I like always say we’re young, we’re talented, but I still have to be that leader.” Evans made 9 of 18 shots, including 4 of 9 3-pointers to lead Louisville, which shot 42% from the floor. She sat after three quarters and finished just two points shy of tying her career high set last year against Oklahoma State.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Irish hold off Detroit Mercy: Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, as a balanced Notre Dame used a 12-0 run in the closing minutes and fended off Detroit-Mercy 78-70 Sunday night. Five players reached double figures for the Fighting Irish (1-1). Dane Goodwin scored 15 with 10 rebounds, Juwan Durham scored 12 with nine rebounds and Cormac Ryan scored 12 with six assists. The Irish are 21-0 in home openers under coach Mike Brey, who set up Sunday's game via tweet after Notre Dame's early schedule was thrown into disarray by coronavirus-related cancellations.

PRO GOLF

Hovland birdies last hole in win: Viktor Hovland says his nerves are a jangled mess when he gets into contention. It sure didn't look that way at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, where he captured another PGA Tour title with another big putt at the end. Hovland saved par with a splendid 40-yard save from a waste area on the 16th hole, and then he delivered the winner with a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Aaron Wise and win for the second time this year. It was the first time since the Mayakoba Classic began in 2007 that it was won with a birdie putt on the final hole. For the 23-year-old from Norway, it's becoming old hat. Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open in February for his first PGA Tour title by holing a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts