SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo women can't overcome slow start at Northern Iowa

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo women can't overcome slow start at Northern Iowa: Valparaiso went scoreless for over five minutes, allowing Northern Iowa to go on a 13-point run in the first quarter. The Crusaders couldn't recover in a 77-70 loss, completing an Iowa trip which included a 87-66 loss at Drake on Friday. Valpo (11-9, 3-6 Missouri Valley Conference) had five scorers in double figures and converted 10-of-21 3-point attempts. But the Panthers (13-7, 5-4) got added production from their bench, out-pacing Valpo 18-0 in bench points. UNI also grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, leading to 15 second-chance points and gaining a 39-31 rebounding edge. Hales scored 15 points to move into a tie for 15th in Crusaders history for scoring with 1,015. Her 3 3s build her career total to 146, which is tied for ninth in VU history. Caitlin Morrison scored 12 points and had six blocks — three on one possession — tying a career high set against Chicago State this season. Carie Weinman scored a team-high 19 points.

PRO GOLF

Simpson rallies to beat Finau in Phoenix Open playoff: Webb Simpson was in big trouble when he drove into the right-side water on the par-5 15th. “I didn't think it was over," Simpson said. “But I thought, 'I'm going to really have to do something special to get back in it.'” He did — at friend Tony Finau's expense Sunday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open on a TPC Scottsdale course that played tougher with firm greens and a touch of wind. Simpson birdied the final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Finau, then won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole. Two strokes ahead with two holes left, Finau missed an 18-foot birdie try in the playoff on the par-4 18th after driving left into the church pew bunkers. Simpson two-putted for birdie from the fringe on the short par-4 17th and made a 17-footer for birdie from the edge of the green on the 18th. Finau, after hitting a 366-yard drive and an approach to 8 feet, missed a chance to win when his birdie try slid right. Simpson closed with a 2-under 69 to match Finau at 17-under 267. Finau shot 70. Simpson won his sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2018 Players Championship. Fourth-ranked Justin Thomas tied for third at 14-under after a 65, birdieing the 16th in a jersey from Bryant's days at Lower Merion High School. Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley also finished at 14 under. Watson closed with a 66, and Lashley shot 68.