SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo women can't overcome slow start at Northern Iowa

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo women can't overcome slow start at Northern Iowa: Valparaiso went scoreless for over five minutes, allowing Northern Iowa to go on a 13-point run in the first quarter. The Crusaders couldn't recover in a 77-70 loss, completing an Iowa trip which included a 87-66 loss at Drake on Friday. Valpo (11-9, 3-6 Missouri Valley Conference) had five scorers in double figures and converted 10-of-21 3-point attempts. But the Panthers (13-7, 5-4) got added production from their bench, out-pacing Valpo 18-0 in bench points. UNI also grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, leading to 15 second-chance points and gaining a 39-31 rebounding edge. Hales scored 15 points to move into a tie for 15th in Crusaders history for scoring with 1,015. Her 3 3s build her career total to 146, which is tied for ninth in VU history. Caitlin Morrison scored 12 points and had six blocks — three on one possession — tying a career high set against Chicago State this season. Carie Weinman scored a team-high 19 points.
PRO GOLF
Simpson rallies to beat Finau in Phoenix Open playoff: Webb Simpson was in big trouble when he drove into the right-side water on the par-5 15th. “I didn't think it was over," Simpson said. “But I thought, 'I'm going to really have to do something special to get back in it.'” He did — at friend Tony Finau's expense Sunday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open on a TPC Scottsdale course that played tougher with firm greens and a touch of wind. Simpson birdied the final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Finau, then won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole. Two strokes ahead with two holes left, Finau missed an 18-foot birdie try in the playoff on the par-4 18th after driving left into the church pew bunkers. Simpson two-putted for birdie from the fringe on the short par-4 17th and made a 17-footer for birdie from the edge of the green on the 18th. Finau, after hitting a 366-yard drive and an approach to 8 feet, missed a chance to win when his birdie try slid right. Simpson closed with a 2-under 69 to match Finau at 17-under 267. Finau shot 70. Simpson won his sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2018 Players Championship. Fourth-ranked Justin Thomas tied for third at 14-under after a 65, birdieing the 16th in a jersey from Bryant's days at Lower Merion High School. Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley also finished at 14 under. Watson closed with a 66, and Lashley shot 68.
PRO SOCCER
Ronaldo scores in 9th straight game to match Juve mark: Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. The penalties came toward the end of each half as Ronaldo matched David Trezeguet’s streak from 2005. Ronaldo now has 19 goals in the 19 matches he has played in this season’s Italian league — only two fewer than he scored in all of last season. In 50 Serie A matches since joining Juventus from Real Madrid before last season, he has been involved in 50 goals — 40 goals and 10 assists.