SPORTS DIGEST:Wichita State investigating coach Gregg Marshall

Cantlay atop leaderboard in Las Vegas: Patrick Cantlay has played the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open so well that he wasn't the least bit concerned when he was stuck in neutral Friday. Four straight birdies later, he was right up at the top again. Cantlay ran off four straight birdies at the midway point of his round and got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 ninth to cap off a 6-under 65 and be part of a five-way for the lead going into the weekend in Las Vegas. Martin Laird hit his second shot into 4 feet for eagle on his closing hole at the ninth for a 63. Peter Malnati, runner-up last week in Mississippi, made a 15-footer for eagle from the fringe on No. 9 to close out his 62. They joined Cantlay at 14-under 128, along with Brian Harman (63) and Austin Cook (65). U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who opened with a 62, was one shot behind with a round Cantlay could appreciate. Ground can be made up quickly at the TPC Summerlin.