 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST:Wichita State investigating coach Gregg Marshall
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST:Wichita State investigating coach Gregg Marshall

{{featured_button_text}}
Wichita St Tulsa Basketball

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall instructs his players against Tulsa in on Feb. 1.

 Joey Johnson, File, Associated Press

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wichita State investigating coach Marshall: Wichita State men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall has confirmed that the school is conducting an internal investigation amid allegations he mistreated players. Stadium, a multiplatform sports network, said the inquiry began after the university learned it was conducting an investigation in which it interviewed 36 players and former coaches. Former Wichita State forward Shaq Morris told Stadium he was punched twice by Marshall during an October 2015 practice, and former guard Ty Taylor said he saw it happen. They were the only players who agreed to be identified; the others said they feared retribution and community backlash because Marshall's winning record has made him popular, Stadium reported. Last spring, six scholarship Shockers players plus a walk-on also transferred. In addition, 2020 commit Ja’Dun Michael asked out of his letter of intent, according to The Athletic.

PRO GOLF

Kim's late birdie run takes Women's PGA lead: Sei Young Kim ignored the manually operated leaderboards dotted around Aronimink as she started to rally her way into contention. By the time she finished sinking birdie after birdie en route toward matching a record round, Kim could afford a peek at the board: Her name was on top. Kim birdied five of the final six holes as darkness fell Friday at Aronimink for a 5-under 65 and the second-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The 27-year-old South Korean closed with a 6-under 29 on the front nine. She dropped early strokes on Nos. 11 and 12 and made her lone first-nine birdie on the par-5 16th.  Kim had a 4-under 136 total at rugged 6,437-yard Aronimink. She tied Karrie Webb (2001) and Sarah Kemp (2011) for the lowest nine-hole score in the Women’s PGA Championship. A 10-time LPGA Tour winner, Kim is looking for her first major victory. She was runner-up at the 2015 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tied for second at the Evian Championship in 2018. The last four winners of the tournament either led or co-led after 36 holes. Jennifer Kupcho (65), Danielle Kang (69), Carlota Ciganda (69) and Anna Nordqvist (68) were a stroke back.

Cantlay atop leaderboard in Las Vegas: Patrick Cantlay has played the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open so well that he wasn't the least bit concerned when he was stuck in neutral Friday. Four straight birdies later, he was right up at the top again. Cantlay ran off four straight birdies at the midway point of his round and got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 ninth to cap off a 6-under 65 and be part of a five-way for the lead going into the weekend in Las Vegas. Martin Laird hit his second shot into 4 feet for eagle on his closing hole at the ninth for a 63. Peter Malnati, runner-up last week in Mississippi, made a 15-footer for eagle from the fringe on No. 9 to close out his 62. They joined Cantlay at 14-under 128, along with Brian Harman (63) and Austin Cook (65). U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who opened with a 62, was one shot behind with a round Cantlay could appreciate. Ground can be made up quickly at the TPC Summerlin.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trey Woodyard becomes third Valparaiso commit
College Basketball

Trey Woodyard becomes third Valparaiso commit

  • Updated

“Valparaiso has every piece that I’m looking for,” Woodyard said. “They have the academic program (physical therapy) that I want and there’s a religious community. Finally, Valpo is a basketball school. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts