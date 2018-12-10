Women's basketball
Roach earns weekly honor: Hobart native Grayce Roach was named the Association of Independent Institutions' women's basketball player of the week Monday after her strong play led Indiana University Northwest to an 84-60 win over rival IU South Bend.
Roach, a senior guard, registered 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals Wednesday in Gary.
Roach made 7 of 13 field goals, including 3 of 5 attempts from behind the 3-point line.
Roach has played consistently well all season. She leads IU Northwest (10-3) in scoring at 16.4 points per game and has been in double figures all but one game.
Girls basketball
Nolan captures IBCA award: Marquette Catholic's Emma Nolan was one of six players in the state to earn Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway player of the week honors Monday after she averaged 30.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in two wins last week.
Nolan, a senior forward who has committed to St. John's, scored 36 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists and recorded six steals in a 74-14 win at Illiana Christian on Wednesday.
She then tallied 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 66-36 win at E.C. Central on Saturday.
In the two games, Nolan made a combined 9 of 11 3-point attempts and 11 of 14 free throws. She finished 20 of 31 from the floor for the Blazers (8-1).
Covenant Christian wins: Trailing by a point with under a minute to play, Covenant Christian forced a turnover and on the ensuing possession the Lady Knights found Hope Zylstra open under the basket for the game-winning bucket as they earned a 33-32 home victory over Tri-County on Monday.
Zylstra, a junior, finished with six points and 11 rebounds.
Covenant Christian, which trailed early in the game, was led in scoring by senior Grace DeBoer. She finished with 11 points. DeBoer also registered three steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Junior Leanna Buiter added five points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists for Covenant Christian (2-8) while sophomore Sydnie Bakker pulled down eight rebounds and scored four points.
High school basketball
Two Highland coaches entering hall of fame: Mike Urban and Joe Fraley will be inducted into the Highland Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of Friday's boys basketball game against Chesterton.
Urban taught and coached in the Highland school system for 30 years. He served as the boys basketball coach for 13 seasons and the girls basketball coach for four seasons. He also spent several seasons as a baseball and football assistant.
Fraley was an assistant coach with the girls basketball program for a number of seasons.
Friday's game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $6.